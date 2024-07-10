Introducing the 10th Cohort of Cyclotron Road Entrepreneurial Fellows

Today the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the 2024 cohort of scientists and engineers selected to join Cyclotron Road – a DOE Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab).

Launched in 2015, the Cyclotron Road fellowship program was the first DOE LEEP. The program provides fellows with a living stipend, research funding, entrepreneurial training in collaboration with non-profit partner Activate, and access to the multidisciplinary researchers and resources of Berkeley Lab.

This new cohort of 14 fellows adds 10 companies to the program, bringing the total number of companies advanced by Cyclotron Road fellows to 84 and the all-time number of fellows to 109:

“Our program supports scientists and engineers as they advance technology projects with the potential for global impact in many fields including biosciences, semiconductors, energy, and robotics,” said Todd Pray, Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer at Berkeley Lab. “Each member of this tenth cohort is remarkably accomplished and focused on the accelerated development of their companies, their technologies, and their careers.”

In the two-year fellowship, these Cyclotron Road innovators will have access to the world-class lab facilities, multidisciplinary researchers and experts, and entrepreneurial training needed to validate, scale, and fund their ideas from prototype to production.

Cyclotron Road fellows have raised more than $1.85 billion in follow-on funding, hired more than 1,400 employees, and brought innovative products and services to market across industries including agriculture, energy, and manufacturing.

The DOE’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO) and the Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office (IEDO) in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) are the founding and anchor sponsors of the program. Other partners supporting the program include the University of California Office of the President (UCOP) with the State of California, the California Energy Commission (CEC), the DOE Building Technologies Office (BTO), the DOE Geothermal Technologies Office (GTO), the Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO), Office of Electricity (OE), the Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP), The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and Activate.

