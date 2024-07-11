86 DAYS UNTIL NAMIWalks Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall Counties

Over the past year, NAMIWalks has surged to new levels of popularity and impact. Your support and participation have made a difference.

On October 5, 2024, 8:30 a.m. at the Peg Bond Center Pavilion, 151 N Island Ave, Batavia IL 60510, join us at our NAMIWalks 2024, a community event celebrating and supporting the efforts of The National Alliance on Mental Illness Kane-South, DeKalb, and Kendall County to knock down walls, topple obstacles, share stories, and realize dreams."Our annual NAMIWalks are so important, not only to give the community an opportunity to stay physically fit and active but also to help improve the overall mental health wellness in our communities. The proceeds from each participant registration or sponsorship will benefit NAMI KDK to help others in the surrounding community who struggle with mental health conditions. Our goals of "Mental Health for All" are closer than ever!" said Kathryn Manning, President of the NAMI KDK Board of Directors.For more information on registering for walking or sponsoring visit: << NAMIWalks information >>If you cannot participate, but would still like to show support for NAMI KDK, please donate at << NAMIWalks donation >>NAMI KDK (Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall Counties) is your local resource for support of those with mental illness, their families, and their communities. We are an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization and are dedicated to the eradication of the stigma of mental illness by improving the quality of life of all those striving for mental health wellness. The mission of NAMI KDK is to provide mental health education, support, and advocacy for individuals, family members, and communities.For further information, please check our website: www.namikdk.org ; email: info@namikdk.org.