Ahlers & Ogletree in Atlanta has back-to-back online-only auctions planned for Wednesday and Thursday, July 17th & 18th

Consulate appointment dated April 18, 1863, signed by President Abraham Lincoln using a dip pen, also signed by Secretary of State William Seward, and accompanied by a JSA (est. $5,000-$7,000).
One-page pardon, signed by John F. Kennedy (as President) and Robert F. Kennedy (as Attorney General), dated Nov. 8, 1963, just days before JFK’s assassination (est. $8,000-$12,000).
A collection of Duck Stamp prints includes this 1934 Federal drypoint etching on paper, pencil signed by Ding Darling (American, 1876-1962), titled and dated, with duck stamp #rwl (est. $4,000-$6,000).
Large 18th century (or earlier) Tibetan copper alloy figure of Chakrasamvara and Vishvamata, with multiple heads and arms, crushing numerous figures, 35 ¼ inches tall (est. $5,000-$10,000).
Wednesday, July 17th, will feature Historical Documents, Books & Americana, 352 lots; while Thursday, July 18th, will focus on Asian Works of Art, 189 lots.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahlers & Ogletree has back-to-back online auctions planned for Wednesday, July 17th (Historical Documents, Books & Americana, 352 lots) and Thursday, July 18th (Asian Works of Art, 189 lots), beginning promptly at 10 am Eastern time on Wednesday and 9 am on Thursday. Online bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, and A&O’s own bidding platform (bid.AandOAuctions.com).
The Historical Documents, Books & Americana auction will feature letters, signatures and ephemera from 42 U.S. Presidents; documents and pamphlets relating to the founding of America, the Revolutionary War and the American Civil War; a collection of Duck Stamp prints deaccessioned from the Morris Museum in Augusta, Ga.; and the Southern historical document collection of Frank and Marie-Therese Wood, authors of Slavery: A Look at History Through Primary Source Documents.
The Asian Works of Art sale, the next day, contains Chinese and Japanese ceramics; works on paper; works in stone, wood and bronze; a selection of fine Chinese Export pieces; and a collection of Southeast Asian masks. These events will wrap up Ahlers & Ogletree’s summer calendar. Their next big sale is slated for Thursday, September 12th, featuring the estate of Greg Crawford, live and online.
Headlining the July 17th Historical Documents, Books & Americana auction is a one-page pardon, signed by John F. Kennedy (as President) and Robert F. Kennedy (as Attorney General), dated Nov. 8, 1963, just days before JFK’s assassination (est. $8,000-$12,000); and a consulate appointment dated April 18, 1863, signed by President Abraham Lincoln using a dip pen, also signed by Secretary of State William Seward, and accompanied by a JSA (James Spence Authentication) (est. $5,000-$7,000).
The deaccessioned collection of Duck Stamp prints includes a 1934 Federal drypoint etching on paper, pencil signed by Ding Darling (American, 1876-1962), titled and dated, housed in a 16 inch by 15 ½ inch frame and with duck stamp #rwl (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a 1972 Iowa state duck stamp print by Maynard Reece (American, 1920-2020), first edition lithograph on paper, remarqued by the artist with two ducks, mounted on a 16 inch by 17 inch matting board and all ready to frame (est. 2,000-$4,000).
A document from King George’s Inferior court of common dated March 7, 1761, signed by future U.S. President John Adams (as “Adams”), with over 100 words written in his hand on the front, framed and with a printed picture of Adams, should bring $1,800-$3.200. Also, a one-page letter handwritten by Andrew Jackson and dated July 23, 1817, penned from the Nashville Head Quarters and sent to then-Secretary of the Navy Benjamin William Crowninshield, framed, is expected to reach $2,000-$3,000.
A collection of 114 double-sided vellum, 16th century, six-line antiphonal leafs, all seeming to be from one edition, with many illustrated and illuminated with colored designs and figural face drawings, 23 ¼ inches by 16 ¼ inches, has an estimate of $2,500-$5,000. Also, a color print of Benjamin Franklin mounted on paper and signed by former U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, inscribed to Robert Woodruff and contained in a frame measuring 15 ½ inches by 12 ½ inches, should hit $1,000-$2,000.
Expected top earners in the Asian Works of Art auction include an impressive and large Tibetan 18th century (or earlier) copper alloy figure of Chakrasamvara and Vishvamata, with multiple heads and arms, crushing numerous figures, 35 ¼ inches tall on a lotus form base (est. $5,000-$10,000); and a Chinese pre-1924 cream lacquer six-panel Coromandel screen depicting Xiwangmu, Queen Mother of the West, with dedication and two seals, 93 inches tall by 121 inches wide (est. $2,000-$4,000).
An Indonesian Balinese lacquered ceremonial celuluk wooden mask, modeled as the queen of the Leyaks, Rangda, set with semiprecious stones including amethyst, sapphire, topaz, and tourmaline, glass gemstones, 57 inches by 27 inches, should realize $2,000-$3,000; while a Chinese carved white jade (or jadeite) pendant (or plaque) decorated with a landscape and poem but otherwise apparently unmarked, diminutive at just under 2 inches tall, carries an estimate of $2,000-$3,000.
A pair of Chinese rose Mandarin porcelain vases, now mounted as lamps, circa 1830, each having applied Buddhist guardian lion handles and salamanders, enamel decorations with birds, butterflies, flowers and reserves with court figures, is estimated at $1,200-$2,400. Also, a late 19th/early 20th century bronze zoomorphic jardiniere after Genryusai Seiya (Japanese, 1868-1912), likely Meiji era, depicting multiple animals, with a seal mark to the underside, should gavel for $1,000-$2,000.
A Japanese six-panel byobu screen made in the manner of Soga Chokuan (Japanese ca. 1596-1615), with tethered hawks (or falcons), paint on paper adhered to a gold paper background, unsigned, each panel 55 inches tall by 19 ½ inches wide, has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. Also, a pair of Japanese maki-e lacquer decorated stirrups, late 17th or early 18th century, in iron and lacquered wood, decorated in floral maki-e lacquer, each one 11 inches tall, should finish at $1,000-$2,000.
In addition to online bidding, telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Previews will be held by appointment only, in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard Northwest in Atlanta, Ga. To schedule an appointment, you may call 404-869-2478.
Ahlers & Ogletree is a multi-faceted, family-owned business that spans the antiques, estate sale, wholesale, liquidation, auction and related industries. Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly at 404-869-2478; or, you can send them an e-mail, at consign@AandOauctions.com.
To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the back-to-back online auctions planned for Wednesday, July 17th (Historical Documents, Books & Americana, 352 lots) and Thursday, July 18th (Asian Works of Art, 189 lots), beginning promptly at 10 am Eastern time on Wednesday and 9 am on Thursday, visit www.aandoauctions.com. You can follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.
