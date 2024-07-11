Randy Rogers to Headline Inaugural Texas Singer Songwriter Country Music Festival exclusively at La Cantera Resort & Spa

Randy Rogers and friends will give a ‘Tip of the Hat to Texas’ at Warner Chappell first-ever Texas Singer Songwriter Country Music Festival, exclusively at La Cantera Resort & Spa. Three days of star-studded performances spotlight celebrated award-winning hit songwriters, artists, producers, and composers including Ben Burgess. This fall, some of the most talented, up-and-coming songwriters in the nation, like Ty Myers, will gather at the highest point in San Antonio, Texas, for an exceptional experience at La Cantera Resort & Spa.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This fall, some of the most talented, up-and-coming songwriters in the nation will gather at the highest point in San Antonio, Texas, for an exceptional experience at La Cantera Resort & Spa, the Warner Chappell Singer Songwriter Country Music Festival Oct. 2-4, 2024. Renowned production company Renate Event & Design has partnered with the music publishing company to host the inaugural event at La Cantera Resort & Spa, a 550-acre tranquil oasis on the cusp of the Texas Hill Country, close to the city’s finest attractions.

Three days of star-studded performances spotlight celebrated award-winning hit songwriters, artists, producers, and composers from the Lone Star State and beyond. Attendees can expect new works and a few favorites by Randy Rogers, Ben Burgess, Coleman Jennings, Tony Lane, Heath Warren, Palmer Anthony, Ty Myers, and William Beckmann.

The event begins Wednesday, October 2, with a day of songwriting followed by a dinner show at 6:30 p.m. at SweetFire Kitchen, acclaimed for its farm-to-table culinary creations, with William Beckmann and Tony Lane performing for guests between 6:30-7:30 p.m. Afterwards, La Cantera Resort lobby is the acoustic setting for artists Heath Warren, Ben Burgess and Palmer Anthony from 8-9:30 p.m. Dinner is $95 per person and includes valet, with a portion of proceeds supporting the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Scholarship Fund.

On Thursday, October 3, the public can join the fun at the Acoustic Singer Songwriter Showcase, sponsored by Surtierra Tequilla on Plaza San Saba, in partnership with Y100, 7-8:30 p.m. Randy Rogers and friends including Coleman Jennings and Ty Myers will perform, emceed by Y100. VIP tickets sell for $100 per person, include valet parking, complimentary beer by Modelo, Texas Beer Co. and Freetail, small bites, and a $10 donation to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Scholarship Fund. General admission is $60 and includes a $10 donation to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Scholarship Fund. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

On Friday, the event wraps with a rowdy and lively finale by The Texases, a local 90s country cover band from 7-9 p.m. at Plaza San Saba, also open to the public for $25 per person with $5 going back to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Scholarship Fund. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

“We’re always looking for ways to elevate the guest experience and give them something extraordinary and unexpected. We’ve built our brand on settings that inspire and now we’re providing opportunities for guests to meet singers and songwriters as new songs come to life and are shared through live performances. It’s about creating memorable moments and never-ending discoveries for our guests and the community we serve,” says Ben Turner, General Manager of La Cantera Resort & Spa.

With its original design inspired by the rustic flair and style of the King Ranch, guests will be able to also enjoy a luxurious, award-winning getaway at La Cantera Resort & Spa with a contemporary Texas feel. The property offers 496 luxurious guestrooms, including 34 Villas nestled among the wooded trees, and SEVEN, a 46-room "adults only" guest floor experience that includes complimentary valet, personal concierge and private check-in at the resort. To reserve your room, visit www.lacanteraresort.com or call us (855) 499.2960.

About La Cantera Resort & Spa

La Cantera Resort & Spa is situated atop the highest elevation point in San Antonio, Texas, on a 550-acre tranquil oasis near the city’s finest attractions including shopping, dining, amusement parks, the River Walk, UNESCO World Heritage sites and Texas Hill Country wineries. The Resort is home to five sparkling pools, heated year-round, to include Topaz, the adults only Infinity Edge Pool overlooking the Texas Hill Country. Additional amenities include the award-winning Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness - a 25,000 square foot destination spa with outdoor Sky Loft Treatment Suites, and a Championship Golf Course, La Cantera Golf Club, designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish. For foodies, there are 12 outstanding dining options including Signature Restaurant. The 496-room resort offers an insightful concierge staff to help uncover authentic local experiences, activities for young travelers and reserve private poolside cabañas. The Villas feature 34 highly appointed guest rooms and suites nestled among the trees, offering seclusion, privacy and luxurious touches. SEVEN, a 46-room "adults only" guest floor experience includes complimentary valet, personal concierge and private check-in. The resort has been named the #1 Resort in Texas and the Southwest in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, a Top Ten Texas Resort in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards and continues to garner recognition both locally and nationally for their outstanding cuisine and services. Reservations are available online at http://www.lacanteraresort.com/ or call (855) 499.2960. Follow us on Facebook: LaCanteraResort or tag us on Instagram @lacanteraresort

About Warner Chappell

Warner Chappell Music, Inc. is an American music publishing company and a subsidiary of the Warner Music Group. Warner Chappell Music's catalog consists of over 1.4 million compositions and 150,000 composers, with offices in over 40 countries. Warner has a history dating back more than 200 years. They currently publish and administer music from current hitmakers like A-Lin, Angèle, Anderson .Paak, Aya Nakamura, Bruno Mars, Caetano Veloso, Capital Bra, Celeste, Cole Porter, Dave, David Bowie, Duran Duran, El Guincho, Fraser T. Smith, Gamble and Huff, Gene Autry Music Group catalog, George Gershwin, George Michael, Grateful Dead, Jesse & Joy, Jhayco, Justin Tranter, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Kevin Yi, Kool & the Gang, Led Zeppelin, Lin Xi, Lizzo, Madonna, Marco Antonio Solís, MNEK, Oscar Holter, Pablo Alborán, Pop Smoke, Quevedo, Quincy Jones, RAYE, Saweetie, Stormzy, Summer Walker, Ta-You Lo, Thomas Rhett, Tones and I, and Wuyman Wong, among many others.

