Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2024 totaled $158.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $81.9 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of June 30, 2024 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 21,531 Global Discovery 1,595 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,672 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,119 Global Equity Team Global Equity 344 Non-U.S. Growth 12,981 China Post-Venture 170 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,555 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,696 Value Income 15 International Value Team International Value 43,419 International Explorer 326 Global Value Team Global Value 27,469 Select Equity 324 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,857 Credit Team High Income 10,847 Credit Opportunities 238 Floating Rate 80 Developing World Team Developing World 3,997 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,026 Antero Peak Hedge 210 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,042 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 631 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 123 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 620 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 158,887

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $65.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

