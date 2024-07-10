FEMA Approves Over $6 Million for Massachusetts Residents Affected by September Storms

You May Qualify - Don't Wait to Apply

FRAMINGHAM, MA – Over $ 6 million has been approved to date for 971 households. Homeowners and renters in Bristol and Worcester counties with uninsured losses from the September 2023 storms and flooding may be eligible for financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

You have one week left. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance for Massachusetts residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that took place Sept. 11-13, 2023 is July 15.

Those affected by the disaster can apply for FEMA assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App or calling 1-800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or another relay service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 12. a.m. seven days a week.

Those who would like to speak with someone in person can visit the Disaster Recovery Center at the following location:

Leominster City Hall at 25 West Street. Will remain open until July 15, 2024 at 6 p.m.

DRC Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday

Centers are accessible to people with disabilities or who may not speak English well or need American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation services. The facilities are equipped with assistive technology equipment, including Video Remote Interpreting, large print or braille material and amplified listening systems.

If you need a reasonable accommodation, sign language interpreter, or translation or interpreter assistance, please let a FEMA specialist at the center know. If a disaster survivor cannot travel to the DRC, FEMA will arrange a home visit.

For the latest information visit 4780 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA on Twitter (X) at twitter.com/femaregion1 and at facebook.com/fema.

For updates on Massachusetts response and recovery operations, follow the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency on Twitter (X) MEMA (@MassEMA) / X and Facebook Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) | Facebook or visit Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency | Mass.gov.