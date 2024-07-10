World of aviation heading to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024

World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration features air shows and unique aircraft on July 22-28

Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final preparations are underway as EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is set to become the focal point of the aviation world on July 22-28. More than 10,000 aircraft and 650,000 people are expected to attend the weeklong convention for all things aviation. Wittman Regional Airport is expected to once again become the world’s busiest airport during that week.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is a destination for many as the weeklong event is known for daily air shows, new product announcements, and aircraft of every shape and size from hot air balloons to military fighters. More than 800 exhibitors highlight all facets of aviation technology.

Some of this year’s highlights include:

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s 100 th anniversary, featuring performances by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the CF-18 Demo Team, the Avro Lancaster Mk. X, and more. (July 26-28)

anniversary, featuring performances by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the CF-18 Demo Team, the Avro Lancaster Mk. X, and more. (July 26-28) An appearance by The Frecce Tricolori, The Italian Air Force’s aerobatic demonstration team (July 23)

A commemoration of the 80-year anniversary of 1944’s “Turning of the Tide” in World War II, featuring a large collection of D-day and other World War II-era aircraft.

An appearance by Miss America, Madison Marsh, who is also an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force

Modern military flight demonstrations including performances by the F-35, F-22, F-16 and A-10 demo teams, helping to highlight participation of the Air Force Materiel Command

“EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is considered by many to be aviation’s family reunion because of the wide variety of aircraft that fly into Wittman Regional Airport every year,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions. “Oshkosh continues to be a household name and premier destination for pilots around the world.”

Attendees ages 18 and under will once again receive free admission this year supported in part by The Boeing Company. Advanced tickets and camping reservations are available for purchase at AirVenture.org.

About EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is "The World's Greatest Aviation Celebration" and EAA's membership convention.

