Church Of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC) Receives $1.25 Million Grant for Financial Literacy Initiative

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard

This grant is a monumental step forward for our church community. We are deeply grateful to Lilly Endowment for its generous support.” — COGIC Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Church Of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC) has received a $1.25 million grant from Lily Endowment Inc. through its National Initiative to Address Economic Challenges Facing Pastoral Leaders. COGIC will use this generous funding to develop and distribute financial literacy content for pastoral leaders, lay members, and communities, thereby significantly enhancing its congregations' financial education and stability nationwide.

COGIC Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard expressed his enthusiasm for the grant: "This grant is a monumental step forward for our church community. It will provide our pastoral leaders and congregations with the financial knowledge and resources they need to achieve economic stability and growth. We are deeply grateful to Lilly Endowment for its generous support."

The Church Of God In Christ Publishing House (CPH) is grateful to Lilly Endowment for its support in developing quality Christian education resources that aim to inform, educate, and transform the lives of COGIC members, pastoral leaders, and their communities. Terri Hannett, CPH Executive Director, meticulously crafted the grant proposal, enabling CPH to execute initiatives. CPH will utilize funding to finance the program named ‘BRIDGES’: Financial Navigation for Pastoral Leaders - A National Initiative to Address Economic Challenges Facing Pastoral Leaders. Within these four years, this grant will:

● Assist in developing financial literacy resources, services, and programming to reduce or alleviate some critical financial pressures that inhibit effective pastoral leadership.

● Empower pastoral leaders by enhancing their financial literacy and management skills through educational content/programming and other efforts.

● Provide accessible training and resources through updated digital platforms, ensuring everyone can benefit from the grant programming.

● Offer initial seed funding for establishing a Ministerial Excellence Fund, which, when matched with newly raised funds, would be used to make grants or gifts to pastoral leaders to reduce or alleviate their financial challenges.

Bishop Uleses Henderson, Jr., COGIC Publishing House Board Chairman, added, "The development of financial literacy resources is crucial for the sustainability and prosperity of our national church. The initiatives funded by this grant will not only support our pastoral leaders, but they will also benefit our congregations during national gatherings and through future revenue-sharing initiatives. We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on our church community."

The grant aims to support the development of financial literacy resources and provide training to pastoral leaders within the Church Of God In Christ. It will achieve sustainability by distributing congregational and personal financial literacy resources. CPH engagements during national gatherings and future share revenue initiatives will further benefit the national church.

About the Church Of God In Christ (COGIC)

The Church of God in Christ is one of the largest Pentecostal denominations in the world. It has a rich history of religious, educational, and community service. COGIC is committed to spiritual growth, community development, and disseminating Christian teachings.

About COGIC Publishing House (CPH)

The Church Of God In Christ Publishing House provides quality Christian educational resources to inform, educate, and transform lives. CPH is committed to bolstering the church's mission by creating and disseminating educational materials and programs.

About Lilly Endowment

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private foundation created in 1937 by J. K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with its founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, and maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.