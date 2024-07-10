Nebraska Attorney General's Office to Host Mobile Office in Kearney

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, representatives from the Attorney General’s Office will be available to personally meet citizens interested in submitting concerns to the Office. Mobile Office hours will be from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Peterson Activity Center. Citizens will be able to pick up Consumer Protection Kits to help reduce scams and identity theft - the top consumer complaints in Nebraska.

Additionally, a free presentation is offered from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. for citizens interested in learning about identity theft. The presentation will educate consumers on how to prevent identity theft and will be presented by Ryan Sothan, Outreach Coordinator for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Community members will have time to ask questions.

Attendees do not need to register, and anyone in the community is welcome to attend the Mobile Office and presentation at 2020 W 11th Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.