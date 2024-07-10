Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (“Petco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WOOF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Petco investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 28, 2024, Petco issued a press release announcing significant changes to its management team, citing “the Company’s ongoing efforts to simplify decision making, focus on fewer and clearer priorities, and empower the organization to move with greater speed and agility.” Among other changes, Petco announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) Justin Tichy and the elimination of the COO role, along with the appointment of James Roth as Chief Stores Officer and the appointment of Shari White as Interim Chief Merchant, both reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Mike Mohan.

On this news, Petco’s stock price fell $0.29 per share, or 8.48%, to close at $3.13 per share on May 29, 2024.

