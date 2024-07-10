Student housing coming to Okanagan College Penticton campus

CANADA, July 10 - The Province is investing in student housing as part of Homes for People, a housing action plan that includes building 12,000 on-campus student housing beds. To date, 8,230 new beds are complete or underway, enabling more people in British Columbia to have affordable housing to pursue post-secondary education and taking pressure off local rental markets.

Provincially funded projects include:

Interior:

New student housing already open

533 beds at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. Total project cost is $38 million ($25.5 million provincial funding). Completed September 2019.

220 beds at University of British Columbia Okanagan in Kelowna. Total project cost is $25 million ($18.7 million provincial funding). Completed September 2020.

100 beds at the College of the Rockies in Cranbrook. Total project cost is $19 million ($12.9 million provincial funding). Completed December 2020.

148 beds at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. Total project cost is $19.5 million ($10.9 million provincial funding). Completed November 2023.

New student housing underway

Okanagan College campuses in Vernon (100 beds), Salmon Arm (60 beds) and Kelowna (216 beds). Total project cost is $74.6 million ($73.5 million provincial funding).

Selkirk College in Castlegar (114 beds) and Nelson (36 beds). Total project cost is $37.7 million ($35.6 million provincial funding).

Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (30 beds). Total project cost is $19.5 million, fully funded by the province.

Okanagan College Penticton campus (101 beds). Total project cost is $24 million ($23.5 million provincial funding).

Lower Mainland:

New student housing already open

386 beds at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby. Total cost is $115.6 million ($73 million provincial funding). Completed May 2023.

New student housing underway

398 beds at University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford. Total cost is $105 million ($87.6 million provincial funding).

362 beds at Capilano University in North Vancouver. Total cost is $58.2 million ($41.5 million provincial funding).

470 beds at the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Burnaby. Total cost is $141.7 million ($129.9 million provincial funding).

368 beds and an academic space at Douglas College in New Westminster. Total cost is $332.5 million (government contribution of $232.3 million; $74.0 million in provincial funding for the academic part of the project and $158.3 million for the student housing from the BC Student Housing Program).

333 beds at Capilano University in Squamish. Total cost is $55 million ($48 million in provincial funding).

Northern B.C.:

New student housing already open

108 beds at Coast Mountain College in Terrace. Total project cost is $21.6 million ($20.6 million provincial funding). Opened October 2021.

In Prince George, the College of New Caledonia opened 12 beds in September 2021. Total project cost is $5.3 million, fully funded by the province.

Vancouver Island:

New student housing already open

The University of Victoria opened its first 398-bed building with dining facilities in September 2022. The second 385-bed building opened in September 2023, for a total of 783 new beds (621 net new and 162 replacement beds). Total project cost is $242.5 million ($127.7 million provincial funding).

New student housing underway