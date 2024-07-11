Old Dominion and Edwin McCain to Host Rocky Mountain Ski Fest
Charity Event to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
sEVENTeen Management is thrilled to announce that Old Dominion and Edwin McCain will host the 2025 Rocky Mountain Ski Fest. The GRAMMY-nominated, Nashville band and singer/songwriter will perform an exclusive show during the multi-day event held in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on January 14-15, 2025.
— Mollie Case, Founder of the Rocky Mountain Ski Fest
Old Dominion and McCain met at the 2023 Rocky Mountain Ski Fest and became fast friends.
Subsequently, Old Dominion invited McCain to sit in on a few of their shows, including their two Red Rocks’ performances in Morrison, Colorado. Old Dominion and McCain’s camaraderie and shared compassion for helping those affected by pediatric cancer, made it an easy decision for them to join forces to host the Rocky Mountain Ski Fest.
“I simply couldn’t ask for better hosts. The friendship formed between the Old Dominion band and Edwin, coupled with their amazing talents on stage, and their genuine care and interaction with the pediatric cancer warriors, makes for an unforgettable and life-changing few days in the mountains,” said Mollie Case, founder of the Rocky Mountain Ski Fest.
With only 4% of the billions of dollars the government spends annually on cancer research being directed toward treating childhood cancer, there is a lot of work to be done to find more effective treatments for children. The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF™) Sunshine Project™ is fast-tracking that. Over 35 leading children’s hospitals across the United States have joined the Sunshine Project Consortium and their team of the nation’s top doctors and researchers are working to reduce the side effects of current treatments, improve survival rates, and ultimately eliminate childhood cancer. The Rocky Mountain Ski Fest, Old Dominion and Edwin McCain are trying to do what they can to help offset the lack of funding.
The unique aspect of the Rocky Mountain Ski Fest is that it not only raises awareness and much needed funding for the NPCF, it also provides a group of pediatric cancer warriors and their families with a mountain escape to reconnect and enjoy some time together away from hospitals and treatments. One family described the event as a true “revival” for their family.
The annual two-day festival includes the exclusive concert by Old Dominion, Edwin McCain and their invited celebrity guests and an on-mountain day with the children affected by cancer. Donations go toward providing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the pediatric warriors and their families and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. The concert will take place Tuesday, January 14th at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Other activities and celebrities associated with the event will be announced in the coming months.
Sponsorships for the event are now available at www.rockymtnskifest.com. Limited general admission tickets for the concert will be available for purchase at a later date. You don’t want to miss your chance to experience the ultimate combination of world-class skiing, live music and helping children in the heart of the Rocky Mountains!
ABOUT SEVENTEEN MANAGEMENT AND ROCKY MOUNTAIN SKI FEST
sEVENTeen Management is a marketing and consulting firm that specializes in unique events that build brand or charity awareness through sports and entertainment. sEVENTeen’s Rocky Mountain Ski Fest®
is an annual festival held in Colorado. The two-day festival is hosted by Old Dominion and Edwin McCain and includes an exclusive concert and a fun on-mountain day. The festival raises awareness of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and funds research to Save Children’s Lives. For more information, visit www.rockymtnskifest.com
ABOUT OLD DOMINION
Old Dominion’s skyscraping anthems and electrifying live shows have put the multi-Platinum-selling band prominently at the forefront of country music. Fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound, their lyrical wit and hook-heavy songwriting has certainly proved to be a winning formula for Nashville’s hottest band. It’s no wonder Rolling Stone cited Old Dominion as “one of mainstream country music’s most popular live groups.” Since breaking onto the music scene, the band has notched nine No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed five billion on-demand streams, earned over a dozen RIAA Platinum and Gold single certifications, and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. The band are currently the reigning 7X ACM and 6X CMA “Group of the Year.”
