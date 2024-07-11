National Secure Transport Partners With Bison State Bank to Expand Banking Solutions for Highly Regulated Industries
National Secure Transport provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system.
The new partnership provides an alternative banking solution in an era of increased risk and ongoing digitization.
PHILADELPHIA, PENN, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Secure Transport (NST), trusted providers of secure cash management and logistics services for cash-intensive businesses and banks across the United States, today announced that Bison State Bank has approved NST as an official cash-in-transit and virtual branch vendor for the bank. The partnership allows Bison State Bank to reach customers outside its official branch locations through NST's innovative full-suite cash management services.
Key NST services include providing Bison State Bank with a virtual vault containing inventories for commercial clients, branch deposits, and ATMs. NST also picks up deposits and handles cash processing for Bison State Bank customers.
“Thank you to the Bison State Bank team for trusting us to provide cash management solutions to your great customer base. We look forward to strengthening this partnership for years to come,” said Ari Raptis, CEO and founder of NST.
Given the ongoing trend of financial institutions digitizing their services and the need for banking solutions in highly regulated industries, the partnership supports NST and Bison State Bank customers by providing financial services to those who can’t traditionally access them due to stringent regulatory requirements.
“We are grateful to NST for providing solutions to our customers who struggle to find traditional banking options. This partnership will expand our program to customers outside of our branch footprint and allow us to provide the ultimate banking experience,” said Ryan Wiebe, chairman and owner of Bison State Bank.
The new partnership follows a recent collaboration with Dart Bank and adds to NST’s expanding roster of 20+ financial partners. NST employs retired police officers and requires two drivers per vehicle, providing a safe, all-encompassing solution for cash logistics in an era of increased risk.
For information, visit NationalSecureTransport.com.
About National Secure Transport (NST):
National Secure Transport provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system. The company’s customer-service-oriented approach to cash management ensures safety, compliance, and first-rate customer success while saving clients time and money. National Secure Transport utilizes the latest advanced tracking technology, vehicle safety, and 24/7 all-encompassing surveillance for our fleet of armored vehicles. With top-of-the-line multiple GPS tracking systems and real-time vehicle CCTV technologies, the team keeps cash safe every step of the way. National Secure Transport utilizes the industry’s leading fully integrated cash management software to ensure accuracy, reduce risk, and eliminate time-consuming data entry with real-time reporting. For information, visit NationalSecureTransport.com.
