UNITAR Executive Director Meets China Global Television Network Leadership

Mr. Nikhil Seth stated,

UNITAR has been at the forefront of providing innovative learning solutions to address global issues. Partnering with a prominent media organization like CGTN opens up new avenues for reaching diverse audiences and enhancing the impact of our initiatives.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Fan Yun remarked,

CGTN is dedicated to delivering comprehensive news and perspectives to a global audience. Collaborating with UNITAR will enable us to create meaningful and impactful events that inform and inspire people around the world for the realization of [the Sustainable Development Goals].”

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to explore areas of cooperation, including the organization of high-profile events, conferences and educational programmes to promote sustainable development, economic growth and international cooperation.