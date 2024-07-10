UNITAR and Tsinghua University Forge Partnership to Advance Sustainable Development
UNITAR Executive Director Mr. Nikhil Seth remarked,
UNITAR and Tsinghua University can make significant strides in advancing sustainable development. Let us build on our shared values and strengths to create powerful learning experiences and drive positive change on a global scale.”
Mr. Yang Bin, Vice President of Tsinghua University, expressed his agreement with the sentiment, emphasizing the transformative potential of the partnership.
By combining our academic excellence with UNITAR’s global reach and expertise, we aim to empower future leaders and contribute to a more sustainable world.”