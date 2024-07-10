Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | June 2024

Milwaukee, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  June   YTD - June Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg June 2024  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 14,793 18,187 -18.7   74,780 86,790 -13.8 82,130  
  40 < 100 HP 5,650 6,304 -10.4   26,480 28,976 -8.6 38,034  
  100+ HP 2,119 2,462 -13.9   11,776 12,289 -4.2 12,544  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 22,562 26,953 -16.3   113,036 128,055 -11.7 132.708  
4WD Farm Tractors 308 312 -16.3   1,923 1,873 2.7 825  
Total Farm Tractors 22,870 27,265 -16.1   114,959 129,928 -11.5 133,533  
Self-Prop Combines 463 671 -31.0   2,673 3,232 -17.3 1,539  
                 

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Association of Equipment Manufacturers
414.272.0943
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

