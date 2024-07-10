AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | June 2024

June YTD - June Beginning

Inventory 2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg June 2024 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 14,793 18,187 -18.7 74,780 86,790 -13.8 82,130 40 < 100 HP 5,650 6,304 -10.4 26,480 28,976 -8.6 38,034 100+ HP 2,119 2,462 -13.9 11,776 12,289 -4.2 12,544 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 22,562 26,953 -16.3 113,036 128,055 -11.7 132.708 4WD Farm Tractors 308 312 -16.3 1,923 1,873 2.7 825 Total Farm Tractors 22,870 27,265 -16.1 114,959 129,928 -11.5 133,533 Self-Prop Combines 463 671 -31.0 2,673 3,232 -17.3 1,539

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



