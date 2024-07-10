Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul is a Guest on WSYR News Channel 9 Syracuse to Update New Yorkers on Extreme Weather

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul was a guest on WSYR News Channel 9 Syracuse to update New Yorkers on Extreme Weather.

AUDIO of the Governor’s remarks.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Ryan Dean, WSYR: The State is on heightened alert as we get ready for potential severe weather. We are joined now by Governor Kathy Hochul. Governor Hochul, what's your main message to Central New York today?

Governor Hochul: Be vigilant. My friends in Central New York are going to be experiencing the most extreme combination of weather events that we've seen in a long time. Part of this is the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, which is barreling through New York State, but what we expect to see in Central New York are three major risk factors. One is a little bit north in the North Country area, where there will be a flash flood risk —a high risk of flash flooding. But right now, it's targeted on the North Country, but you really can never tell if these bands are going to move further south, closer to central New York. So, let's keep an eye on flooding risk.

Also, the area that we're very concerned about is Syracuse, Utica and Ithaca, where we're expecting a severe thunderstorm and tornado threat in this triangle, and that's going to be extremely hot, it's going to have conditions that are really unexpected in our State. We don't see weather like this very often, although we are getting, you know, more accustomed to having extreme weather be the norm. So, that’s what we're concerned about, but we are preparing for this. We have been deploying our emergency operations personnel — they've been at a center with enhanced monitoring. We've talked to all the counties to make sure they have what they need, we have 6,000 utility workers ready to address any downed power lines caused by flooding or high winds, and we're ready with personnel in the DOT and the Thruway. 4,000 people ready to assist on the roadways if we get into flooding or the effects of the tornadoes that could come. So, finally, we're going to have our swift water rescue teams available all throughout the State deployed, and State Police are involved as well.

So, it is a whole-of-government approach, watching carefully, but also knowing what we're seeing is predictions could shift. So, people who are in targeted areas now may still be, but there could be a broader area of counties affected than we're even anticipating now.

So, everybody needs to be paying close attention — monitoring the news, news sources like yours — and stay away if you see water on the street. Do not drive into standing water. Just two feet of water can literally float your car away if you're in a flood zone. But the tornadoes, be vigilant, have your to-go bag, be ready, listening to cell phone alerts, and just be watching everything that happens throughout this afternoon and through the early part of tomorrow.

Ryan Dean, WSYR: Governor, what would the State's response be if we see a widespread power outage?

Governor Hochul: Well, we'll be able to bring in personnel from other states as well, but we have 6,000 utility workers now available. We also have our DEC, our Thruway Authority, our DOT — all of our crews that are out there that literally cut the branches that may have fallen on lines; they go clean up the streets as quickly as possible so we can have quicker access for the utility trucks to enter an area safely and do the work they need to do.

We don't expect power outages to be a long-term event — more than a day or so —which is good news, except the other side of it is extremely hot. So, having the power down when the temperatures are sixties or seventies is very different than it feels like in a place like Ithaca — 106 degrees — which is what the expected feels-like temperature will be today.

So that's the risk. That is the extreme risk we have now. The power goes out and people are in extremely hot areas, we need counties to, you know, ensure that their cooling centers are open. That people are, you know, ready to go leave their homes, go to a place where they can keep their children and senior citizens safe in particular.

Ryan Dean, WSYR: Obviously, we are hoping for the best, but are there designated emergency shelters available if it comes to that?

Governor Hochul: Yes, all the counties are working on this. That's why we're contacting all the county governments, making sure that their emergency operations have what they need. And if they need more, the State has already pledged our assistance. So, we're anticipating the worst, but hope for the best.

Ryan Dean, WSYR: Governor Kathy Hochul, thank you so much for joining us.

Governor Hochul: All right. Thank you, everybody. Hang in there today.