Aaron Michaels releases praise-focused new anthem “God of Miracles”
This worshipful anthem praises the healing love of God amid chronic illness
All throughout the Bible, it talks about how through Christ, we are healed. How the battles of this life have already been won and overcome.”MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian musician and startup label founder Aaron Michaels has released “God of Miracles,” a worshipful anthem praising the healing love of God. The song is available now through Resurrection Records, and you can find it on Spotify and all other major streaming platforms.
“All throughout the Bible, it talks about how through Christ, we are healed. How the battles of this life have already been won and overcome,” the singer and songwriter explains. “Isaiah 53:5 tells us about Christ’s suffering, telling us that by His wounds, we are healed.”
Michaels also cites John 14:12 and Acts 19:11-12, where we can read stories of extraordinary healing through the power of Jesus Christ. For this artist, the message is both scriptural and intensely personal.
He explains, “This song was inspired by my wife Megan, and I wrote it from her perspective. She struggles with Lupus and Fibromyalgia. ‘God of Miracles’ is her point of view, having to struggle with the pain of the disease and still do the things of everyday life — work, kids, family time, and chores. She still stays positive and believes in a God that can heal her! She is an inspiration to me and our whole family.”
Aaron Michaels crafted the track with Joel Vaughn (“Pray It Up,” “As You Are”). Vaughn collaborated with Randall Broadhead of We Are Vessel to produce, mix and master “God of Miracles.” The result is a gentler and more accessible sound than many of Aaron Michaels’s past cuts, creating space for reverence and hope.
This is the first song that Aaron Michaels is releasing under the banner of his own record label, Resurrection Records, which launched earlier this year. The independent company has become one of the fastest-growing labels of its kind, already releasing projects from artists like 3 Days Under, Crimson Overtone and DaMac. “God of Miracles” continues the label’s mission of placing Biblical themes strongly at the forefront.
Listen to “God of Miracles” now on all major streaming services. Fans can watch for another single from Aaron Michaels later this year. To learn more about the artist and keep up with his future releases, visit aaronmichaelsofficial.com, or find him on Facebook and Instagram.
