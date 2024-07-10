DNR seeks public input on administrative rule revisions for driving in meandered streams

The DNR is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for driving in meandered streams. Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by the Governor on January 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

The Iowa DNR has reviewed the following rule chapters relating to programs administered by the Law Enforcement Bureau and the Fisheries Bureau: 571 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) Chapters 49 (Driving in meandered streams). Based on review, the Iowa DNR has revised this chapter to eliminate redundancies and improve efficiency. Chapter 49 also removes a full listing of meandered streams, trout streams, and navigable streams and instead moves this listing to the Iowa DNR website.

The public is invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. The DNR will accept written comments through July 20, 2024. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted Craig Cutts at craig.cutts@dnr.iowa.gov. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for these drafts, followed by a public hearing, in September 2024.

Versions of these rules, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions can be found on the DNR webpage: webpage: https://www.iowadnr. gov/About-DNR/About-DNR/ Administrative-Rules.