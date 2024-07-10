Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,722 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bird Leads 14-State Coalition Defending State Ban on Indoctrination in Schools

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led a 14-state coalition in a brief defending Arkansas’s law preventing indoctrination in K-12 schools.

In May, a federal court partially blocked an Arkansas law that bans indoctrination in schools. The law does not prevent teachers from instructing on any ideas or theories, but it does prevent schools from punishing kids for not accepting those ideas, such as critical race theory. Arkansas is appealing that decision to protect students and an educational environment that promotes the free exchange of ideas.

“As a mom, I know how important it is that we create a healthy culture for our kids to learn and grow,” said Attorney General Bird. “And most schools and teachers do an amazing job at that. But when education turns into indoctrination, parents have a right to push back.”

The States make the case that the federal district court’s decision relies on outdated precedent that wrongfully removes parents and local school boards from the conversation about setting school curriculum and is no longer good law.

Iowa led 13 states in the amicus brief and was joined by Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read the full amicus brief here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Bird Leads 14-State Coalition Defending State Ban on Indoctrination in Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more