Prestige Fine Art Artisans Create Iconic Decorative Edouard Vuillard Panels for Art Collector
Eventually all these objects which have brought so much pleasure to Peggy and me will go out into the world and will again be available to other caretakers who will derive the same satisfaction.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Fine Art Artisans have recently created a stunning folding screen featuring iconic decorative panels by renowned artist Edouard Vuillard. These panels, originally located in the Solomon Guggenheim Museum, were auctioned at Sotheby's in 2018 for millions of dollars. The lucky art collector who acquired them now has the opportunity to own a piece of history, as the panels were once owned by prominent figures such as David Rockefeller and playwright Henry Bernstein.
— David Rockefeller ( comments of sale)
For decades, these exquisite paintings could only be enjoyed by visiting the Solomon Guggenheim Museum. However, thanks to the skilled craftsmanship of Prestige Fine Art Artisans, they can now be admired in the comfort of one's own home.
The folding screen, featuring four panels of Vuillard's work, is a true masterpiece that captures the essence of the original paintings.
The panels, which were auctioned at Sotheby's in 2018, garnered worldwide attention and were sold for millions of dollars. The fact that they were once owned by two influential figures, David Rockefeller and Henry Bernstein, only adds to their prestige and value. This is a rare opportunity for art collectors to own a piece of history and add a touch of elegance to their collection.
Prestige Fine Art Artisans are known for their exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. They have once again proven their expertise by creating this stunning folding screen featuring the iconic decorative panels by Edouard Vuillard. This is a testament to their dedication to preserving and showcasing the beauty of fine art. The folding screen is a true work of art that will surely be cherished for generations to come.
For more information on Prestige Fine Art Artisans and their exquisite creations, please visit their website or contact them directly. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of history and add a touch of elegance to your collection with these iconic decorative panels by Edouard Vuillard.
