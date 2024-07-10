Shareholders of Biogen Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 22, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – BIIB

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Biogen Inc. ("Biogen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIIB) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Biogen investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 3, 2022 and February 13, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/biogen-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=89866&wire=3

BIIB investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Biogen had overstated its efforts to enhance its transparency, corporate governance, and compliance controls and procedures, as well as the efficacy of those controls and procedures; (ii) accordingly, Biogen maintained inadequate compliance controls and procedures in connection with its business operations in foreign countries; (iii) Biogen and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful or otherwise improper conduct in several foreign countries; (iv) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, financial, and reputational harm; (v) Biogen overstated the strength of its Alzheimer’s disease related product portfolio, including the its joint efforts and success with pharmaceutical company, Eisai, in launching and providing access to Leqembi; (vi) Biogen also downplayed the negative impact that the Reata Acquisition would have on its FY 2023 non-GAAP diluted EPS; (vii) all the foregoing were likely to have a significant negative impact on Biogen’s 2023 results; and (viii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Biogen during the relevant time frame, you have until July 22, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

