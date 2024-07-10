TN AG Jonathan Skrmetti Issues Statement on Governor Lee’s Appointment of Jim Newsom as Special Judge for the 30th District Chancery Court

NASHVILLE - “The entire Attorney General's Office is keeping Chancellor Kyle and his family in our prayers as he steps away from the bench after many years of distinguished service to the State,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “We are so proud of Jim Newsom for returning to the bench in Chancellor Kyle's absence. Jim's brilliant mind and unfailing integrity will serve Shelby County well."
