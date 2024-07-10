Sharon McCann to Host Book Signing for “How the Fire Fly Got Its Light" at Barnes & Noble Victorville, CA
Author Sharon McCann will be signing copies of her latest children's book on July 13.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated independent author Sharon McCann will be hosting a book signing event for her latest release, “How the Fire Fly Got Its Light”, at Barnes & Noble Victorville on July 13th from 12 noon to 6 pm. This event promises to be an afternoon of storytelling and inspiration and an exciting opportunity for fans to meet McCann and get a signed copy of her enchanting new children's book.
“How the Fire Fly Got Its Light” tells the delightful story of Marty, a common, everyday fly living in the forest with his bug friends. As Marty interacts with his numerous friends, he discovers that each of them has been given a special task by Mother Nature. Determined to find his own purpose, Marty embarks on a quest to seek out Mother Nature and uncover the unique task she has in store for him.
Sharon McCann is a multi-talented author who has significantly impacted the literary world. With a rich background in acting, McCann has worked in notable films and television series such as “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Gods and Generals”, “War of the Worlds”, and the History Channel’s “Civil War” series. Her extensive experience collaborating with renowned actors, directors, and producers has provided her with deep insights into storytelling and character development, allowing her to craft vivid, immersive narratives that captivate readers.
McCann's latest work, “How the Fire Fly Got Its Light”, showcases her ability to blend cinematic flair with literary artistry, creating a story that is both entertaining and meaningful. The book has already received praise for its vivid descriptions, immersive settings, and well-rounded characters, making it a standout addition to contemporary children's literature.
Barnes & Noble Victorville, located at 14400 Bear Valley Road Unit K07, Victorville, California 92392, will be hosting the event. Interested readers are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they get a signed copy and to meet Sharon McCann in person.
For those interested about Sharon McCann’s “How the Fire Fly Got Its Light”, it’s now available for purchase on global book retailers like Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
