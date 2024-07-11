Curtis Morgan Hired to Support Empowerment Network as the My Brother's Keeper Omaha Program Manager

Curtis Morgan joined the Empowerment Network on June 3 as the My Brother’s Keeper Omaha Program Manager.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Empowerment Network is pleased to announce the addition of Curtis Morgan as the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Omaha Program Manager. Morgan brings a wealth of experience in public administration, youth development, community engagement, and nonprofit management to his new role.

Morgan has spent more than a decade working in various leadership roles, demonstrating a deep commitment to fostering community development and youth empowerment. He previously served as program coordinator for TeamMates, a school-based mentoring program from Omaha Public Schools, where he recruited community members to mentor students in schools across the district. Morgan has also served as the re-engagement specialists for D2 Center, where he helped high school students with chronic absenteeism and truancy find a path to graduation. Additionally, he’s managed and facilitated after-school programming for elementary and middle school students in North and South Omaha. As a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., he also volunteers as the director of the Omaha Kappa League.

“I am humbled and truly honored to join the Empowerment Network team as the MBK Omaha program manager,” said Morgan. “I’ve had the pleasure of volunteering and participating in several Empowerment Networks events and collaborations over the last decade. Now I’ll have the opportunity to lead a collaborative effort with a mission that is closely related to my passion for mentoring and youth advocacy. Together, we will fill the voids that exist for young men of color in our community and provide them the tools they need to be successful.”

In his new role, Morgan will work with Jonathan Chapman, vice president of community collaboratives, and the Cradle to Career director, to lead the MBK Model Community initiatives for the city of Omaha. This initiative aims to achieve a measurable shift in outcomes for boys and young men of color. This role will play a pivotal part in strengthening local collaborations and establishing new partnerships to help the community achieve the six key milestones to success identified by the Obama Foundation’s MBK Alliance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Morgan as the MBK Omaha Program Manager,” said Willie Barney, founder and CEO, Empowerment Network. “His dedication to fostering community development and youth empowerment aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to the innovative and impactful programs he will help us create and implement.”

Supported in part by the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a program of The Obama Foundation, the Empowerment Network is dedicated to building safe and thriving communities through economic, educational and social success. Programs like Omaha 360 and Step-Up Omaha exemplify these efforts. My Brother’s Keeper Alliance promotes supportive communities for boys and young men of color, ensuring they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.

With Bachelor’s degrees in Sociology and Psychology from Nebraska Wesleyan University, and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Bellevue University, Morgan is currently completing his certification in Fundraising Management at University of Nebraska-Omaha.



To stay connected with the Empowerment Network and learn about upcoming events, visit https://empoweromaha.com/. Follow Empowerment Network on Facebook at Facebook.com/EmpowermentNetwork.

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social, and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in Omaha and beyond.