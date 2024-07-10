DigiKey Awarded Global High Service Distributor of the Year for 2023 by Littelfuse

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today that it was awarded the 2023 Global High Service Distributor of the Year award from Littelfuse, an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected and safer world.

“DigiKey is honored to receive this recognition from Littelfuse for our hard work and growth this year,” said Sean Sorteberg, director, multi market semiconductor at DigiKey. “We are proud to partner with Littelfuse to provide our customers with vital components that drive innovation and engineering design.”

“Congratulations to the DigiKey team on the well-deserved achievement of this award,” said Deepak Nayar, SVP and general manager, electronics business unit at Littelfuse. “We are proud of our longstanding partnership with DigiKey, a world-class distributor of electronic components, as we consistently continue to meet and exceed our shared customers' expectations.”

Littelfuse selects the winner of the High Service Distributor of the Year award based on various distributor performance metrics, including overall sales growth, focus product sales, increase in the number of customers served and the number and quality of creative marketing campaigns that reach customers.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

