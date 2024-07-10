Sapphires and Rubies: Ethical UK Jeweller Establishes Gemstone Hub in Thailand for Direct Distribution Worldwide

Chakkarat, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maura Gems and Jewellery Co Ltd is making waves with its collection of exquisite gemstones and jewellery to any destination globally at reasonable prices.

Maura Gems and Jewellery Co Ltd stands at the forefront of the gemstone industry and is renowned for its exceptional collection of gems, especially sapphires and rubies along with all coloured gemstones. Headquartered in the vibrant heart of Thailand, Maura Gems has become a pivotal player in the global gemstone market, supplying precious and semi-precious stones to an international clientele, including markets in the USA, UK, and Australia.

Widely recognised as a global gemstone hub, Bangkok is renowned for its excellent craftsmanship in gemstone cutting and trading, making it the perfect location for Maura Gems. The company's presence in Thailand allows it to source the finest gemstones directly from the region's skilled artisans and traders. This direct access to high-quality gemstones, including emeralds and diamonds, ensures Maura Gems consistently delivers top-tier products to its international clientele.

Mark Smith, a distinguished UK-based jeweller and founder of Maura Gems and Jewellery Co Ltd, has been instrumental in establishing its office in Bangkok. Hailing from Richmond upon Thames, where he runs a successful jewellery outlet, Smith advocates fair trade practices and ethical sourcing in the gemstone industry—a commitment evident in every facet of Maura Gems' operations. By working directly with local artisans and traders in Bangkok, Maura Gems provides top-quality gemstones while supporting sustainable and ethical practices within the industry.

Maura Gems has built a robust e-commerce platform https://mauragemsandjewellery.shop to cater to a diverse clientele, offering a seamless shopping experience for those seeking exquisite gemstones and bespoke jewellery designs. One of the standout features of its online services is the provision of first-stage concept design free of charge, allowing customers to collaborate with the company's skilled designers, creating unique and personalised jewellery pieces handcrafted by their world-class goldsmiths that reflect their tastes and preferences.

“If you’re looking for the best jewellery in the world at the most affordable prices, you’ve come to the right place. Maura Gems and Jewellery is your one-stop shop for exquisite custom-made and affiliate jewellery products. Whether you want to treat yourself or someone special, we have something for everyone and every occasion,” said Smith.

With a commitment to excellence reflected in its extensive and meticulously sourced collection of gemstones that meet the highest quality standards, Maura Gems is dedicated to providing only the finest gemstones and has earned a reputation as a trusted supplier among jewellers and precious stone enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information, visit https://mauragemsandjewellery.co.uk/.

Maura Gems and Jewellery Co Ltd's reach extends far beyond Thailand, with a distribution network that spans the globe. By leveraging its strong e-commerce platform and efficient logistics, Maura Gems ensures that its gemstones are accessible to customers in these key markets. This global distribution capability allows the company to meet the growing demand for high-quality gemstones and bespoke jewellery in some of the world's most prominent gemstone markets.

Maura Gems emphasises customer satisfaction and its experienced gemologists and designers work closely with clients to understand their needs and preferences, offering personalised guidance and support throughout the purchasing process. This commitment to customer service has helped Maura Gems build lasting relationships with its clients, many of whom return time and again for their gemstone and jewellery needs.

Maura Gems and Jewellery Co Ltd continues to set new standards in the gemstone industry, combining ethical sourcing practices with unparalleled craftsmanship and customer service. Its strategic presence in Thailand, coupled with its global distribution capabilities, positions Maura Gems as a leader in the market, delivering exquisite sapphires and rubies, emeralds and diamonds to customers worldwide.

