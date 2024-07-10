GrayHawk Health Leverages Innovaccer’s Technology to Transform In-Home Healthcare for At Risk Populations

PA-based GrayHawk Health will use Innovaccer’s Population Health Analytics and Data Platform to accelerate development of its healthcare experience platform (HXP), validate quality and to improve in-home care delivery services.

MALVERN, Pa., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrayHawk Health, a Health Empowerment Organization announced today its relationship with Innovaccer. GrayHawk will be using Innovaccer’s population health analytics solution and its health data platform to unify its members’ data across systems and care settings. This will improve member and care giver experiences, impact health outcomes and help manage costs more effectively.

As a Health Empowerment Organization, GrayHawk Health integrates whole-person health, in-home primary care and individual patient support and guidance to enable all members to take better personal control of their health. The company’s approach aims to keep people well and out of the hospital for the long term by ensuring they receive care in the comfort of their home. GrayHawk provides a robust care management team in cooperation with health systems, payers, and medical providers to improve outcomes, close gaps in care, and reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospitalizations and institutionalized long-term care.

GrayHawk Health’s collaboration with Innovaccer, Inc., will expedite the development of its intelligent healthcare experience platform (HXP), which will further optimize its business operations and enhance care efficiency on a unified data platform.

"Millions of Medicare and Medicaid members across the country suffer due to a burdensome healthcare system. Various socioeconomic, geographic, and other life factors cause them to forgo even the most routine healthcare services," said Andrew Henderson II, CEO of GrayHawk Health. "Our mission is to empower all people to live well. Partnering with Innovaccer will enable us to more effectively deliver our whole-person-centered care mandate, driving superior health outcomes while reducing the total cost of care."

Henderson explained that GrayHawk will deploy Innovaccer’s Population Health Analytics solution to help its care teams quickly identify needed care interventions based on health risks, as well as other health and social issues that plague underserved and marginalized populations.

“We were impressed by GrayHawk Health’s compassion and commitment to the communities it serves, and we are honored to be a part of their mission to make health more accessible for all,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “The collaboration with Innovaccer is expected to play a crucial role in advancing GrayHawk Health’s mission of creating health champions in every home and allowing people to age well where they live. Our proven data platform will help manage population health data for prioritizing in-home primary care and ensuring all their patients receive necessary treatment, empowering them to live healthier.”

About GrayHawk Health:

Based in Malvern, PA, part of the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area, GrayHawk Health is a leading Health Empowerment Organization (HEO) partnering with Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Plans and Administrators. They deliver in-home primary care and whole-person health services to enhance the wellness of vulnerable beneficiaries. GrayHawk Health addresses individual clinical, social, and economic concerns, providing tailored support, tools, and resources for patients to manage their health effectively, understand available health benefits, and strive for optimal well-being. www.grayhawkhealth.com.

About Innovaccer:

Innovaccer Inc. is the data platform that accelerates innovation. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer’s EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.