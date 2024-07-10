Water and Sanitation calls for conservative use of water as water levels continue to drop in Mpumalanga.

DWS calls for conservative use of water as water levels continue to drop in Mpumalanga.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls for the wise, sparing, and conservative use of the available water as water levels continue to drop in the listed dams, water management areas (WMA), and districts of the Mpumalanga Province.

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation weekly state of reservoirs report of 08 July 2024, the average dam levels recorded a further drop from last week’s 94.0% to 93.7%. In the water management areas, the Olifants WMA dropped from 84.3% to 83.9% while the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA remained unchanged at 94.6%. The report also shows that water levels are lower than during the same period last year as the average dam levels last year stood at 97.9%, the Olifants WMA was at 89.8% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA was at 97.9%.

In terms of the district water levels, Ehlanzeni dropped from 97.9% to 97.5% which lower than the 99.7% recorded last year, Gert Sibande dropped from 90.6% to 90.5% which is lower than last year’s 95.7%, and Nkangala dropped from 96.0% to 95.6% which is also lower than the 99.7% recorded last year.

Ehlanzeni District and the Lowveld saw the listed dams recording no improvement but most dropping and others remaining unchanged in water levels. The dams that recorded declines in water levels include Blyderivierpoort from 98.7% to 97.6%, Buffelskloof from 88.8% to 88.1%, Driekoppies from 98.4% to 98.2$, Longmere from 88.2% to 86.8%, Witklip from 99.5% to 99.2%, Kwena from 99.6% to 99.1%, Inyaka from 99.4% to 99.3%, and Ohrigstad from 55.6% to 54.1%.

Dams that recorded no changes in water levels in the Lowveld include Klipkopjes at 98.8%, Primkop at 91.6%, and Da Gama at 97.9%.

It was a mixed reaction in the Gert Sibande District which recorded some improvements, declines and unchanged water levels. On the decline, Grootdraai Dam dropped from 88.8% to 87.7%, Nooitgedacht from 89.0% to 88.0%, Westoe from 58.4% to 55.2%.

Showing some improvements, Jericho Dam increased from 69.0% to 69.5%, and Heyshope Dam increased from 99.7% to 100.5%.

The listed dams that remained unchanged in Gert Sibande District include Vygeboom Dam at 100.2%, and Morgenstond Dam at 84.0%.

All the listed dams in the Nkangala District recorded declines in water levels with Witbank Dam dropping from 96.4% to 96.1%, Middelburg Dam dropping from 92.9% to 92.6%, Loskop Dam dropping from 99.1% to 98.6%, and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam dropping from 91.1% to 90.6%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation reminds the public that South Africa is a dry and water scarce country where every drop counts as water has no substitute, and this makes water conservation everybody’s business to ensure reliable and sustainable water supply.

DWS further encourages the public to protect water resources and prevent their pollution to ensure sustainable freshwater supply and water security for the current and future generations.

