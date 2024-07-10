Western Cape Education on schools closure in Western Cape on 11 July 2024

Schools in Cape Town metro districts, Cape Winelands and Overberg districts, and parts of West Coast district will be closed on 11 July 2024

In the interests of learner and teacher safety, and after extensive consultation with the Provincial Disaster Risk Management Centre and the South African Weather Service (SAWS), a decision has been taken to close schools in certain districts in the Western Cape tomorrow, Thursday, 11 July 2024.

All public ordinary and special schools in the following education districts will be closed on Thursday, 11 July 2024, as a result of the severe storm warnings for these areas:

Metro Central Education District

Metro East Education District

Metro North Education District

Metro South Education District

Cape Winelands Education District

Overberg Education District

Circuit 1 and 2 of the West Coast Education District (Malmesbury and Picketberg areas)

The schools have received official notice of the closure from the Head of Department, and have been requested to communicate the closures to parents.

All other schools in the remaining districts will be open unless approval has been granted for closure. This will be done on a case-by-case basis.

Our default position is always to keep schools open, but are mindful of the severity of the warnings in place and the damage already caused in certain areas.

So far, 20 schools have been granted permission for closure across the province, the majority of which are in the Cape Winelands district.

Over the past few days, 137 schools have reported some form of damage to infrastructure, either as a result of flooding or heavy winds. The majority of the cases are minor, while 49 cases require our urgent attention.

I am extremely proud of our infrastructure team who are rapidly addressing the reports coming through. It is not easy in these continued extreme conditions; however, they are determined to reduce further damage and ensure structural safety.

All schools are expected to open on Friday, 12 July 2024. We will, however, evaluate the weather prediction for the end of the week to determine whether any individual school closures are necessary on Friday.

Media Enquiries:

Bronagh Hammond

Email: Bronagh.hammond@westerncape.gov.za