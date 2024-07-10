Electoral Commission on voter registration weekend for wards to be contested in Municipal Ward by-elections on 28 August 2024

Voter registration this weekend for wards to be contested in Municipal Ward by-elections on 28 August 2024

Voter registration will be held this weekend for fourteen (14) municipal wards by-elections scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

Voting stations will be open from 08h00 to 17h00 on Saturday, 13 July 2024, and Sunday, 14 July 2024, to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide or update address details where necessary.

Voters should bring their identity document (ID) with them – either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office on weekdays during office hours. Alternatively, they can register as voters online 24/7 on www.registertovote.elections.co.za .

Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

By- elections will be held in the following wards:

Free State

Gauteng

Ward 87 in City of Johannesburg Municipality – JHB, with 17 451 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Ward 89 in City of Johannesburg Municipality – JHB, with 19 335 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Ward 92 in City of Tshwane Municipality – TSH, with 14 326 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

KwaZulu-Natal

Ward 34 in eThekwini Municipality – ETH, with 17 180 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Mpumalanga

Ward 10 in Steve Tshwete Municipality – MP313, with 4 310 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

North West

Ward 26 in Moretele Municipality – NW371, with 4 765 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Ward 17 in Madibeng Municipality – NW372, with 5 219 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Ward 30 in Madibeng Municipality – NW372, with 7 728 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following station:

Western Cape

Ward 58 in City of Cape Town Municipality – CPT, with 20 887 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Ward 02 in Cederberg Municipality – WC012, with 5 333 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Ward 17 in Stellenbosch Municipality – WC024, with 5 185 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:



Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 27 August 2024 between 08h00 and 17h00. Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 12 August 2024 and 16 August 2024.

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC’s website, www.elections.org.za. Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cell phone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.

For more information on these by-elections contact your local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under Contact Us.

Election timetable for all municipal by-elections called on or before 19 July 2024 to be held on 28 august 2024.

The cut-off dates for the various electoral processes for these by-elections are as follows:

(Note: All deadlines are at 17h00 on the dates listed