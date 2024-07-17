The Call: To Major League Baseball" Steps Up to the Plate: Coming-of-Age Baseball Tale Eyes Hollywood Adaptation
The Call: To Major League Baseball" Steps Up to the Plate: Coming-of-Age Baseball Tale Eyes Hollywood AdaptationVIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas R Ernest, a seasoned author and former baseball player is ready to pitch his captivating novel, The Call: To Major League Baseball, into Hollywood's court. This heartwarming tale of an underdog's journey to the big leagues is not just ready for a screen adaptation but poised for a powerful one.
"The Call" chronicles Hunter Austin's relentless pursuit of his Major League Baseball dream, defying self-doubt and overcoming a father's disapproval. Fueled by unwavering determination and a desire to silence his doubters, Hunter navigates the challenges of being an overlooked athlete.
'The Call' stands out for its emotional depth, its characters who are not just players on a field but individuals with relatable struggles, and its ability to capture the determination and resilience needed to triumph over adversity. Ernest's personal journey in baseball, from Little League to college, adds a unique layer of authenticity to the story, immersing readers in the world of amateur and professional baseball with vivid detail.
With its universal themes of perseverance, self-belief, and the power of family, 'The Call: To Major League Baseball' is a story that resonates with a wide and diverse audience. This historical fiction novel is a treat for fans of coming-of-age stories, sports dramas, and anyone who has ever dared to dream big, ensuring that no one is left out of this compelling narrative.
Doug Ernest’s The Call To Major League Baseball is about so much more than baseball. It's about overcoming adversity, believing in yourself, and the power of unwavering dedication. The Call will resonate deeply with audiences on the big screen, inspiring them to chase their dreams with steadfast passion.
About Douglas R Ernest
Doug Ernest's lifelong passion for baseball fuels the authenticity of "The Call." His own experiences on the field, coupled with a diverse career that included work as a Chaplain's Assistant, Congressional journalist, and radio DJ, provide him with a wealth of material to craft compelling narratives.
Doug Ernest is available for interviews. For inquiries, please contact:
Douglas R Ernest
ernestlywrittenbooks@gmail.com
Alex Sanders
Blue Ink Media Solutions
+1 323-508-1132
production@blueinkmediasolutions.com
The Call: To Major League Baseball