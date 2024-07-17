Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,185 in the last 365 days.

The Call: To Major League Baseball" Steps Up to the Plate: Coming-of-Age Baseball Tale Eyes Hollywood Adaptation

Blue Ink Media Solutions

The Call: To Major League Baseball Available on Amazon

The Call: To Major League Baseball Available on Barnes & Noble

The Call: To Major League Baseball" Steps Up to the Plate: Coming-of-Age Baseball Tale Eyes Hollywood Adaptation

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas R Ernest, a seasoned author and former baseball player is ready to pitch his captivating novel, The Call: To Major League Baseball, into Hollywood's court. This heartwarming tale of an underdog's journey to the big leagues is not just ready for a screen adaptation but poised for a powerful one.

"The Call" chronicles Hunter Austin's relentless pursuit of his Major League Baseball dream, defying self-doubt and overcoming a father's disapproval. Fueled by unwavering determination and a desire to silence his doubters, Hunter navigates the challenges of being an overlooked athlete.

'The Call' stands out for its emotional depth, its characters who are not just players on a field but individuals with relatable struggles, and its ability to capture the determination and resilience needed to triumph over adversity. Ernest's personal journey in baseball, from Little League to college, adds a unique layer of authenticity to the story, immersing readers in the world of amateur and professional baseball with vivid detail.

With its universal themes of perseverance, self-belief, and the power of family, 'The Call: To Major League Baseball' is a story that resonates with a wide and diverse audience. This historical fiction novel is a treat for fans of coming-of-age stories, sports dramas, and anyone who has ever dared to dream big, ensuring that no one is left out of this compelling narrative.

Doug Ernest’s The Call To Major League Baseball is about so much more than baseball. It's about overcoming adversity, believing in yourself, and the power of unwavering dedication. The Call will resonate deeply with audiences on the big screen, inspiring them to chase their dreams with steadfast passion.

About Douglas R Ernest

Doug Ernest's lifelong passion for baseball fuels the authenticity of "The Call." His own experiences on the field, coupled with a diverse career that included work as a Chaplain's Assistant, Congressional journalist, and radio DJ, provide him with a wealth of material to craft compelling narratives.

Doug Ernest is available for interviews. For inquiries, please contact:

Douglas R Ernest
ernestlywrittenbooks@gmail.com

Alex Sanders
Blue Ink Media Solutions
+1 323-508-1132
production@blueinkmediasolutions.com

The Call: To Major League Baseball

You just read:

The Call: To Major League Baseball" Steps Up to the Plate: Coming-of-Age Baseball Tale Eyes Hollywood Adaptation

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more