MDC offers hunter education skills session Aug. 3 in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free hunter education skills session course from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs. This session will allow participants the opportunity to get hunter education certified before the upcoming fall hunting seasons.

This hands-on skills session is the second portion of MDC’s hunter education program. Before attending the skills session, students must have either completed MDC’s hunter education online knowledge program or the chapter review questions in the free student hunter education manual, as well as bring proof of completion with them to the skills session.

Students who complete the hunter education skills session will receive the hunter education safety certificate needed to purchase hunting permits. Students will also learn and be tested on safe firearm handling practices and basic hunting skills.

The skills session classes are for students ages 11 and older by the date of the class.

Registration is required. To register, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201723. For any questions, please email the instructor at lanehedges@aol.com or call at (816) 665-1002. Or call the Burr Oak Woods office at (816) 228-3766.