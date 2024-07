Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zevalin, ibritumomab tiuxetan, Date of authorisation: 16/01/2004, Revision: 23, Status: Lapsed

Therapeutic indication

Zevalin is indicated in adults.

[90Y]-radiolabelled Zevalin is indicated as consolidation therapy after remission induction in previously untreated patients with follicular lymphoma. The benefit of Zevalin following rituximab in combination with chemotherapy has not been established.

[90Y]-radiolabelled Zevalin is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with rituximab relapsed

or

refractory CD20+ follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).