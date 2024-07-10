Submit Release
Iowa College Aid Board of Commissioners to meet on Friday

The Iowa College Aid Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on Friday, July 12, at the Iowa Department of Education, Grimes State Office Building, State Board Room (second floor), 400 E. 14th Street, Des Moines. The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will be held in person.


Members of the public may join the meeting in person at the Grimes State Office Building or remotely through video conferencing or by telephone. In-person seating is limited. The meeting agenda, materials and instructions for joining the meeting remotely are available on the Iowa Department of Education website.

