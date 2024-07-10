Ensemble Health Partners Announces Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership with Carilion Clinic

Cincinnati, OH, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners, the market leader in revenue cycle management for mid-sized to large healthcare organizations, announced today that Carilion Clinic has selected the company as its strategic end-to-end revenue cycle partner. Ensemble brings innovative technologies and exceptional operations to drive world-class patient experiences and improve financial performance.

“Our amazing people, combined with an innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle, has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems we serve,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “We are thrilled to partner with a trusted name in healthcare like Carilion that shares our mission of redefining the possible and our vision of creating excellence and innovation in patient care.”

The decision to partner with an experienced firm to manage end-to-end revenue cycle operations is an increasing trend among healthcare executives looking to solve critical business issues and position their organizations for long-term success. According to a recent survey of 100 healthcare executives, 95% said they would consider end-to-end managed services, and 60% said it was important to partner with a single firm rather than multiple different vendors.

“We’re excited to partner with Ensemble and leverage their team’s expertise and technological innovation in the revenue cycle industry,” said Nancy Howell Agee, Chief Executive Officer of Carilion. “This new, strategic partnership supports our mission of improving the health of the communities we serve by making it easier for our patients to interact with us and provides needed support and technology to help revenue cycle teams perform their responsibilities.”

“We’re honored to partner with an organization like Carilion that shares our strong commitment to creating excellent patient experiences,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble. “We believe the great work our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to positive outcomes for patients and communities and are looking forward to the impact we can make together.”



The Carilion partnership announcement comes on the heels of several other recent accomplishments for Ensemble, including its partnership with Tower Health, Beebe Healthcare and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for end-to-end revenue cycle management. Ensemble also announced its HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year certification for strong cybersecurity, its tenth U.S. patent for advanced revenue cycle technology, an expanded partnership with Microsoft to accelerate advanced AI capabilities and its partnership with Epic in the newly launched Epic Rev Cycle Partners program. These accomplishments are a testament to Ensemble’s position as the industry’s leading revenue cycle managed services firm, underscoring its ability to meet or exceed client expectations and enable healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care in their communities.

With its new partnership with Carilion, Ensemble now manages $34 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals, exceeding 102% of year-one cash collections and delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about Carilion, visit CarilionClinic.org.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. The company offers end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic is a private, not-for-profit healthcare organization headquartered in Roanoke, Va. A comprehensive network of hospitals, primary and specialty physician practices and other complementary services enables employees to collaborate in providing quality care close to home for nearly 1 million Virginians. With an enduring commitment to the region’s health and wellness, Carilion also advances care through philanthropy, medical education and research, helps the communities it serves stay healthy and inspires the region to grow stronger. For more information, visit CarilionClinic.org and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 704-765-3715 Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com