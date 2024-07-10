Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies celebrates 60 years as a community-first Colorado company

Pioneering the manufacturing of the next wave of blood and cell-based treatments using its automation technologies

Lakewood, Colo., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT), a Colorado-based global leader in medical technology, celebrates 60 years of partnerships across the Front Range. Balancing global investment with local commitment, the Lakewood-based company actively invests in its future and community.

Building on its blood banking legacy, the company is expanding into plasma-derived therapies, clinical therapeutics, and cell and gene therapy technologies. If you have ever donated blood or know somebody who has received a blood transfusion or stem cell transplant, Terumo BCT’s products were likely used during the procedure.

Terumo BCT connects its priorities to the patients it serves. It is committed to helping set healthcare standards by funding an innovation pipeline that supports expanded treatment options for conditions including sickle cell disease, blood cancers and rare diseases. For over 100 years, Japan-based Terumo Group has been a strong, stable force in healthcare, investing for the long term. The local operations have proudly been part of the Terumo legacy since 2011. At its Lakewood and Littleton facilities, the company hires a diverse range of talented individuals across various disciplines. Its calling is clear: to get innovative medical technology into the hands of patients who need it most. Some of Terumo BCT’s contributions include:

Economic growth: Demonstrating commitment to Colorado, employing about 2,000 people and increasing its workforce in Jefferson and Douglas counties. Invested $250 million in a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Douglas County that opened in 2022.

Colorado partnerships: Collaborating with groups such as the Colorado Bioscience Association and working with local innovators on promising new treatments, including Fort Collins-based Photon Pharma, a Colorado State University (CSU) start-up, working on a clinical trial exploring a novel ovarian cancer treatment.

Education: Supporting local education programs for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for 20 years. Its partnership with STEMblazers offers hands-on experiences to inspire interest in STEM fields and healthcare, especially among teen girls in the Denver-metro area. Terumo BCT also works to grow its talent with a robust internship program including students from CSU, University of Colorado and Colorado School of Mines.

Responsible corporate citizen: Engaging with the communities it serves. Locally, the company supports Lakewood's The Action Center, which addresses financial hardship and food insecurity. And, through tireless dedication, employees have raised about $2 million for the local Leukemia & Lymphoma Society chapter.

Leadership in blood donations: Playing a prominent ongoing role in encouraging Coloradans to donate blood to replenish the greatly needed supplies. Learn more about our commitment to this at TerumoBCT.com/DropofHope.

“We think globally and act locally. This has been our approach for 60 years and will continue to guide us,” said Antoinette Gawin, President and Chief Executive Officer at Terumo BCT. “Impact starts at home. Our strong foundation in Colorado allows us to serve patients, extend care outward and make a difference globally.”

About Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is a medical technology company. Our products, software and services enable customers to collect and prepare blood and cells to treat challenging diseases and conditions. Our employees worldwide believe in the potential of blood and cells to do even more for patients than they do today. This belief inspires our innovation and strengthens our collaboration with customers.

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies' customers include blood centers, hospitals, therapeutic apheresis clinics, cell collection and processing organizations, researchers and private medical practices. Our customers are based in over 150 countries across the globe. We have 750+ granted patents, with more than 150 additionally pending.

We have global headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado, U.S.A., along with five regional headquarters, seven manufacturing sites and six innovation and development centers across the globe. Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation (TSE:4543), a global leader in medical technology.

