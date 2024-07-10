Elite MedSpa, Ivy En Rose, Unveils Groundbreaking Longevity Program and Announces Upcoming Launch of Membership Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivy En Rose , an elite medspa in San Francisco, is thrilled to announce the launch of their innovative Longevity Program, designed to help clients achieve and maintain their best health and wellness throughout their lives. This new program is a testament to Ivy En Rose's commitment to advancing their clients' well-being with cutting-edge treatments and personalized care from their well seasoned and highly sought after staff.



In addition to the Longevity Program, Ivy En Rose is excited to reveal that a comprehensive Membership Rewards Program will be coming soon. This program is set to reward loyal clients with exclusive benefits, enhancing their overall experience at the medspa.

“At Ivy En Rose, we deliver outstanding services to people to look and feel good,” says the nurse Mary Torosyan; “It is important to stay ethical, honest, warm and loving, while remaining determined to offer access to services without compromising our standards.” Mary adds, “Mental health is often overlooked in the esthetic industry as people only concentrate on looks. Our goal is to offer services that address looks, mental health and preventative care.”

Throughout the years, Ivy En Rose has consistently given back to the community, supporting various local initiatives and charities. They have regularly donated to local schools for auctions at their fundraisers, while also collaborating with local small businesses in the neighborhood to support multiple newly opened businesses. Their dedication to community service, coupled with their unparalleled expertise in health and wellness, makes them a cherished institution within the city.

“Seeing our patients feel better from long Covid or from flu-like symptoms or improve their skin has been only the starting point for us,” says Dr. Alex Grinberg, MD; “We have been working hard to make many longevity services available to our patients. It is time that longevity treatments are not only accessible to celebrities.”

With the unveiling of the Longevity Program and the upcoming Client Rewards Program, Ivy En Rose continues to set the standard for medspas in San Francisco. Their dedication to client satisfaction and community support underscores their mission to provide elite services while fostering a thriving, healthy community. Stay tuned for more details about the Membership Rewards Program, which promises to reward clients for their loyalty with exclusive perks and offers throughout the year.

Meet Their Expert Team

At the heart of Ivy En Rose is their team of dedicated professionals, each bringing a wealth of experience and a passion for creating unforgettable events. Their staff includes:

Alex Grinberg, MD: Dr. Grinberg has been practicing medicine for over 34 years. His background and experience include advanced training in clinical immunology, general medicine, psychiatry, rejuvenation, and life extension medicine.

Mary, RN, BSN: Mary approaches her work with a profound passion for enhancing her patients' confidence and beauty. In Mary's care, patients not only undergo transformations but also experience a profound journey towards embracing their unique beauty.

Edith, NP, MSN: Edith is a dedicated and highly skilled Nurse Practitioner with a diverse background in healthcare and a passion for aesthetics. She is adept at combining her medical expertise with the latest aesthetic techniques to deliver natural, beautiful results.

Chrissy Taw, RN, BSN: Chrissy has accumulated nine years of experience in the field of dermatology, focusing on aesthetics. Her expertise and dedication in this area highlight her commitment to helping others look and feel their best.

About Ivy En Rose

Ivy En Rose is a premier medspa located in San Francisco, offering a wide range of advanced aesthetic and wellness services. With a focus on exceptional client care and cutting-edge treatments, Ivy En Rose has established itself as a trusted name in the community. Founded on a passion for perfection, Ivy En Rose is committed to delivering extraordinary results that leave lasting impressions. Their personalized approach, combined with their extensive industry expertise, ensures that every visit is uniquely tailored to the clients' visions and needs.

For more information about Ivy En Rose, their services, and how they can make your next visit unforgettable, visit their website at www.ivyenrose.com or contact them at info@ivyenrose.com .

