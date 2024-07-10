Westbound I-10 to close between SR 143 and I-17 (July 12-15)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays as westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between State Route 143 and Interstate 17 from 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 15, for barrier and sign structure work.

At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

The southbound SR 143 to westbound I-10 will be closed.

The eastbound I-10 high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp to eastbound US 60. Use the eastbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 instead.

The following ramps will also be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 15:

The westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Broadway roads and 40th and 32nd streets.

Detour: Use northbound SR 143 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Note: The westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 22 for bridge joint maintenance work. Detour: Motorists can use the westbound US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 instead.

Please note: The Arizona Department of The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.



