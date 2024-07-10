GAIA initiative: Grants for farmers of Nagorno-Karabakh forcibly displaced to Armenia

The EU Green Agriculture Initiative in Armenia (GAIA), funded by the European Union and co-financed and implemented by the Austrian Development Agency, is holding an open grant competition.

The call aims to support residents of Nagorno-Karabakh who have been forcibly displaced to Armenia and are living in rural settlements and communities in the country.

Participants in the competition will be able to receive training, business counselling, and the necessary equipment.

The initiative will support farmers engaged in primary production and processing of fruits, vegetables and berries, honey and apiculture products, herbs and medicinal plants and raising rabbits and birds.

The deadline for applications is 15 July.

