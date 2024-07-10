Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 993 New WV Business Registrations for June of 2024

​​Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 993 new businesses statewide during the month of June according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Gilmer County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of seven new business registrations, a 2.05% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Raleigh, Pocahontas, Monroe and McDowell County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

Gilmer County - 2.05% growth. Raleigh County - 1.54% growth. Pocahontas County - 1.50% growth. Monroe County - 1.42% growth. McDowell County - 1.38% growth.

Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in June include Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Cabell and Raleigh.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 103 new registrations. Berkeley County - 74 new registrations. Raleigh County - 73 new registrations. Monongalia County - 70 new registrations. Harrison County - 53 new registrations.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,890 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Mason County led all 55 counties with an 19.61% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.