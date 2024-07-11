VOCIC Established Partnerships with Several U.S. Distributors at the FIME Trade Show
The VOCIC team made a breakthrough at the 2024 FIME trade show. Its Z21 rollator and AX12 toilet lift received notable recognition and praise at the event.
— A local U.S. distributor
At the FIME event, dozens of U.S.-based distributors visited the VOCIC booth to exchange information and discuss distribution opportunities. Additionally, the VOCIC team engaged with distributors from other countries, including Canada, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Colombia, Israel, and Costa Rica, sharing industry insights and product experiences. Both sides reached a consensus on future collaborations.
The success of VOCIC at this trade show is not only due to FIME's popularity but also because distributors are very interested in VOCIC's high-quality medical equipment.
'We are very interested in the adjustable seat height feature of the Z21 rollator walker, and the fact that it can support up to 300 lbs makes it suitable for a wide range of people,' said one of the Canadian distributors after learning about the Z21 rollator walker.
"We learned about the Z21 rollator walker from VOCIC social media. There is a high demand for this product in our senior community, and the price is very reasonable for the elderly population,” said a local U.S. distributor who, after seeing our brand and user feedback on the website, came to the trade show specifically to check out the Z21 and other products. The intention for collaboration between both parties is obvious.
It is worth mentioning that some home renovation companies are looking for more economical and simpler solutions for aging-in-place home modifications. For example, a local U.S. renovation company reached an agreement with us for our AX07 Bath Chair and AX12 Toilet Lift Chairs. "This bath lift chair can help users bathe and serve as a floor lift to assist those who have fallen. The price is very reasonable, and the chair's value exceeds its cost. This is a very creative idea."
VOCIC's toilet lift chairs and transfer aids effectively fulfill the needs of users and renovation companies alike. "With these products on hand, users can bathe and use the toilet independently in just a few minutes."
In addition, other VOCIC products showcased at this event were also favored by various distributors, including:
1. H47 Ultra-low Homecare Bed: Specifically designed for seniors with Alzheimer's disease or mobility challenges.
2. Alternating Air Pressure Mattress: Improves sleep quality and overall health.
3. Folding Mobility Scooters: A 3-wheel scooter for indoor use, a 4-wheel scooter for long trips, and the D91 one-fold for air travel.
4. 4 Wheel Rollator Walkers: The Z21 foldable walker for indoor and outdoor use, and the Z55 Combo 2-in-1 Rollator-Transport Chair Walker.
5. Electric Lightweight Wheelchairs: The V53, which folds into a suitcase, and the V62, an airline-approved power wheelchair.
At the same time, VOCIC also received some suggestions for product upgrades. For instance, users showed great interest in the adjustable seat height of the Z21 rollator walker but hoped for more accessory options like cup holders and umbrellas, as well as a higher adjustable height. The VOCIC team recorded all feedback and shared it with the product department. These valuable suggestions will be considered for upcoming product upgrades.
"User and patient needs are the top priorities in the medical industry. Any technology that can help users live more conveniently is worth learning and adopting," said Martin, VOCIC's head of the R&D team. During the trade show, VOCIC actively engaged with distributors nationwide to exchange industry experiences and medical technologies to better understand industry trends.
We had meaningful discussions with distributors from Canada, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Colombia, Israel, Costa Rica, and numerous other countries. These talks covered industry trends, user requirements, and the specific challenges each market faces, setting the stage for future collaborations.
"At this FIME trade show, we had more visitors to our booth than ever before. I believe there will be even more at the German trade show in September, and we welcome more distributors to contact us," said Martin.
Overall, VOCIC achieved great success at the FIME trade show in Miami. The company's presentations, brand exposure, and distributor engagements went smoothly. VOCIC looks forward to further exchanges and collaborations with distributors at the German trade show in September. VOCIC aims to partner with distributors to become the family rehabilitation partner for our users, helping seniors and the physically challenged to live with independence, mobility, and dignity.
VOCIC will attend the REHACARE exhibition in Germany from September 25th to 28th, 2024 to seek more collaboration opportunities. We warmly welcome interested distributors to discuss distribution opportunities at info@vocic.us. For our distributors, we offer the following services:
1. Product Assistance and Development. VOCIC launches 4-5 new category-related products monthly to meet evolving market needs. We create comprehensive videos showcasing all the features of VOCIC products, including unboxing, installation, and maintenance.
2. Pre-sales and After-sales Assistance. VOCIC offers immediate support for technical issues via virtual meetings or video assistance. We have up to 50 engineers across the U.S. for training, installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance.
3. Comprehensive logistics support through our network of four warehouses across the USA. Based in 231 S. Pleasant Avenue, Ontario, California 91761, VOCIC offers pre-sales, drop shipping, and after-sales services nationwide. Distributors are welcome to visit our product showroom at this location. We setup 4 warehouses strategically to ensure efficient and cost-effective delivery.
Following are our warehouse spots:
· 231 S. Pleasant Avenue, Ontario, CA 91761
· Edison, NJ 08817
· Missouri City, TX 77489
· Duluth, GA 30096
4. Participate in regional distributor conferences throughout the United States to exchange ideas, share expectations, and discuss how VOCIC can enhance its support for our partners.
