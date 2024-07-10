Patriot Mobile Exclusive Sponsor of CWA “She Prays She Votes” Bus Tour

Grapevine, TX, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, is the exclusive sponsor of the Concerned Women for America’s (CWA) nationwide “She Prays She Votes” bus tour that launched July 8th at the U.S. Capitol. The 12-state tour includes the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

“We are so thankful to team up with Patriot Mobile to activate women across this great nation to engage in the political process in a powerful way,” said Penny Nance, CEO and President of CWA. “Patriot Mobile is the exclusive cellular service provider of Concerned Women for America and now they are sponsoring this bus tour to engage with women, a powerful voting force this year and always.”

The tour’s purpose is to teach women how to make a difference in their communities, their elections and ensure their voices are heard. This tour encourages women to serve as election poll workers, poll watchers and provides valuable information on how to motivate and activate Christians across the country to get to the polls and vote for men and women who champion their values.

“The conservative Mama Bear Army is a mighty force in America,” said Leigh Wambsganss, CCO of Patriot Mobile. “CWA is the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization in the country, and we are proud to support their promotion of Biblical values and Constitutional principles.”

Today, the big pink bus is headed to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention, where Penny Nance will be conducting live podcasts and prayer events daily. More information about this tour, as well as election resources, can be found at the CWA website.

About Patriot Mobile:

Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that align with our Four Pillars of Giving: the First Amendment, Second Amendment, Sanctity of Life, and we support our Military, Veterans and First Responder Heroes. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

