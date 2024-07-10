Beachside Texas Sponsors ‘Feed My Starving Children’ Initiative to Combat Global Hunger with Over 85,000 Meals

Beachside Texas, a waterfront development in Texas, announced its sponsorship of the ‘Matagorda County Feeds My Starving Children MobilePack’ event, in Palacios, TX. Beachside urges volunteers to join them on July 22, 2024, to help pack over 85,000 meals for impoverished children.

Palacios, TX, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Beachside Development, a leading land developer of Texas waterfront property, announced that they have joined forces with Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) to combat global hunger. Beachside has donated $25,000 to sponsor the Matagorda County Feeds My Starving Children MobilePack event. The event will take place Monday, July 22nd (8:30 AM) at Palacios High School, where volunteers will pack over 85,000 meals for children in need.

The community of Beachside, property owners, and the developer are bringing in volunteers from across Matagorda County, Dallas, Houston, Austin, and even volunteers from out-of-state locations like Oklahoma, North Carolina, Georgia, and Minnesota. This initiative is part of Beachside’s ongoing commitment to help the impoverished worldwide.

The July 22nd FMSC MobilePack effort occurs the day after Beachside’s summer land sale event, Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21. Beachside’s land sale will allow potential buyers to explore waterfront property on the Texas coast, with the scenic backdrops of Matagorda Bay, Turtle Bay, and Tres Palacios Bay. Beachside contributes a portion of the proceeds from each lot sale towards developing Matagorda Village in Honduras. The village is named after Matagorda County, Texas, where Beachside is located. Committed to rebuilding a community devastated by a hurricane, Beachside engages its community in hands-on initiatives to enhance living conditions in Honduras. Their efforts focus on providing essential needs, fostering industrious opportunities, stimulating economic growth, and sparking generational change in Matagorda Village. The development team, along with local partners and volunteers, make regular trips to Honduras to actively support and participate in the construction and development of the village.

Founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian non-profit organization committed to feeding starving children globally. Volunteers hand-pack meals to be distributed to FMSC’s food partners worldwide to save and nourish lives. FMSC relies on donations and volunteer efforts to make a significant difference, with at least 6,200 children dying each day from hunger-related causes (UNICEF).

Beachside shared, “One year ago, FMSC celebrated their 4 billionth meal production…a huge milestone in global hunger relief efforts. As you know, we still have a long way to go. Join us in making a difference by volunteering, donating, or spreading the word about this vital initiative. Your support can change lives and bring hope to children in desperate need. This is more than a call for volunteers; it is a chance to advocate for the impoverished. By participating in the Feed My Starving Children movement, you can help raise awareness and provide essential aid. We invite you to join us in making a significant impact.”

For more information on how to volunteer and support the Feed My Starving Children initiative, visit their website.

About Beachside Development

Beachside Development is transforming the Texas Gulf Coast into a beacon of community and sustainable development. Beachside Texas is a premier waterfront land development in Palacios, Texas, surrounded by Matagorda Bay. Through its commitment to Honduras, Beachside Development is extending its impact far beyond its local community, fostering hope and change on a global scale.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/beachside-texas-sponsors-feed-my-starving-children-initiative-to-combat-global-hunger-with-over-85000-meals/

Beachside Development 106 Marine Center Dr Palacios Texas 77465 United States https://beachsidetx.com/ pr@beachsidetx.com