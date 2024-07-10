Aggreko Sets the Stage for Final SailGP North American Races with Cleaner Energy Solutions

Utilizing a low-carbon biofuel option, Aggreko is helping SailGP reduce emissions and energy consumption

HOUSTON, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in innovative energy solutions, is supporting the final three North American races for the 2023-24 SailGP Championship with cleaner energy sources that ensure each competitive sailing event operates to a reliable level, with lower carbon emissions across each events footpath.



Aggreko first deployed the energy storage and modular energy solution at the ROCKWOOL Canada Sail Grand Prix in Halifax on June 1-2. The company then supported the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 22-23 and will wrap up the season by providing reliable, energy-efficient power for the SailGP Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco during the weekend of July 13-14. The North American races join Aggreko’s previous support of SailGP events, including the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix earlier this season.

As an alternative to traditional fossil fuel sources, Aggreko is providing Tier 4 Final generators that operate on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) biofuel as a cleaner, low-carbon energy source. Compared to fossil fuels, HVO is created using waste such as residue oils and cooking oils, which results in a dramatic reduction in greenhouse emissions. Aggreko will also supply the energy distribution technology for the local 60Hz shore energy needs at each event, as well as modular battery energy storage systems.

“We’re keen to pair our commitment to sustainable energy solutions with our strength in Major Events support, and our work with SailGP realizes these ambitions,” said Stephen Saal the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Aggreko North America. “Having our experienced events team support SailGP’s exciting races with our efficient energy solutions is an honor, and we look forward to celebrating the Season 4 champions and continuing to design cleaner energy for global sporting events.”

“SailGP aims to be one of the world’s most sustainable competitions, and with the support of Aggreko, we’re closer to realizing that goal through our final races of the season,” said Rosie Hamilton, Sustainability Event Operations Manager at SailGP. “With their decades of experience in the events industry and advanced energy solutions that can be brought to life with alternative fuels, Aggreko’s partnership helps us make SailGP an energy-efficient and exciting event.”

Aggreko’s support of SailGP continues the company’s long history of providing energy solutions for global events including Formula 1, Formula E, the Ryder Cup, and major American football games, in addition to shows like Cirque du Soleil. Aggreko’s event team will apply their established skillset to the final three SailGP events of the season, aiding in gaining valuable expertise for supporting future events.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.

Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it.

Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions.

We’re investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aggreko.com/en .

ABOUT SAILGP

SailGP is grand prix racing like you’ve never seen before. The world’s most exciting race on water, where anything can happen in short, adrenaline-fueled battles between national teams at iconic stadium venues worldwide. Top athletes fly identical, high-tech F50 boats faster than the wind at speeds approaching 100 km/h – in a championship that’s powered by nature and races for a better future. Visit SailGP.com to find out more.

