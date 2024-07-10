Cylinder State of Gut Health in the Workplace Survey Reveals Millions of American Workers Suffer Through GI Issues in Silence

Survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of employee benefits provider Cylinder finds social stigma and reduced workplace productivity for those who experience GI issues

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the employee benefit provider for gastrointestinal (GI) care, today announced the results of the Cylinder State of Gut Health in the Workplace Survey, conducted on the company’s behalf by The Harris Poll.



The survey reveals that nearly three-quarters of Americans (71%) experience GI issues at least a few times a month, and nearly a third of Americans (31%) have been diagnosed with a GI condition.

For employers, these digestive issues can seriously impact their employees’ productivity and morale. Employed Americans who experience gut issues at least a few times a month or who have been diagnosed with a GI condition said the following about their experiences at work:

Gut distress results in absenteeism and lost productivity:

59% say they have needed to miss work, leave early, or come in late due to GI issues.

60% say that if they needed to take time off from work for GI symptoms, they wouldn’t tell their manager that was why and instead would say they were sick with something else.

72% say they are less productive at work when they are experiencing GI issues.



Social stigma around gut issues makes it difficult for employees to speak up:

74% feel like they need to work through GI issues instead of taking the day off.

67% don’t feel comfortable discussing their GI issues with their manager at work. Women are more likely than men to say this (73% vs. 60%).

75% would feel more comfortable asking for time off work if they were experiencing flu symptoms than when experiencing GI symptoms.

Employees need better support from employers to manage their gut issues:

47% don’t have the time to address their GI issues properly (e.g., go to the doctor, get necessary testing, work with a dietitian).

67% wish their employer offered benefits and resources to help them manage their GI symptoms.

“Millions of workers across the country struggle with debilitating GI issues that interfere with their work and overall quality of life. But due to the social stigma around gut health, employers often don’t know that their employees are struggling until they look at the company’s medical claims,” said Bill Snyder, CEO of Cylinder. “With improved access to gastrointestinal care, support, and resources, the frustration we’re seeing reflected in this survey can be prevented and employees can lead happier and healthier lives, gut-first.”

GI issues cost Americans $136 billion in healthcare expenditures per year, which is more than heart disease, trauma, or mental health, and are a top emerging cost driver for employers . To reduce healthcare costs and support those suffering from GI issues in the workplace, Snyder recommends employers provide tools and resources to help employees navigate their gut health journey. By doing so, companies can empower employees to take control of their health so they can get back to work and life with fewer interruptions.

Cylinder works with employers to help employees manage challenging chronic and acute digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), celiac disease, heartburn, gas, and more. Cylinder’s approach to comprehensive GI care is clinically effective, with 91% of members reporting improved GI symptoms, and 92% reporting improved quality of life.

For more information about Cylinder, visit www.cylinderhealth.com .

About Cylinder

Founded in 2021 and offered as an employer benefit, Cylinder (formerly Vivante Health) delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform. Cylinder’s tech-forward, human-first program connects members to the right level of support at the right time through an easy interface – decreasing costs, reducing absenteeism, and improving their quality of life, at scale. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive healthcare they need to improve their overall health. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com .

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Cylinder Health between March 21-25, 2024 among 2,082 adults ages 18+, among whom 894 are employed and have experienced GI issues at least a few times a month or have been diagnosed with a GI condition. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact sergut@propllr.com.