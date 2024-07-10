Marble Slab Creamery Celebrates National Ice Cream Day and Ice Cream Month with Sweet Treats and Cool Deals

Original Frozen Slab Franchise Brings Back Free Ice Cream Deal for Another Dreamy Celebration

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Slab Creamery, FAT Brands’ imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, is once again treating their customers in honor of National Ice Cream Month and National Ice Cream Day!

Throughout July – National Ice Cream Month – Marble Slab Creamery is offering $5 off their legendary Ice Cream Cakes. The offer is valid online only with the code CAKE24. Marble Slab Creamery’s customizable Ice Cream Cakes are the perfect treat for summer celebrations of every kind, from birthdays to your weekend barbecue.

The deal gets even sweeter – Sunday, July 21, National Ice Cream Day, guests can take part in a beloved tradition – free Ice Cream at participating Marble Slab Creamery locations! Fans will be treated to a fresh, homemade FREE small cup of Ice Cream when they purchase a cup (small or larger) of Ice Cream in-store!

"Every July, for National Ice Cream Month, we enjoy offering sweet deals to thank our loyal customers," said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. “The possibilities are limitless at Marble Slab Creamery, and we love to help our fans bring to life their dreamiest flavor combinations while taking advantage of our National Ice Cream Day and National Ice Cream Month offers.”

For 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite Ice Cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-In philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509