Libra Philanthropies Announces the “Philippe A. Embiricos (1968) Fellowship in Ocean Engineering” at MIT
Housed in MIT's Center for Ocean Engineering, the fellowship aims to inspire and empower talent from Greece to become trailblazers in maritime innovation.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libra Philanthropies, an independent 501(c)(3) foundation established in 2023 by the Logothetis family to expand upon and perpetuate the legacy of social responsibility initiatives carried out over the past decade by its sister organization, Libra Group, is pleased to announce the establishment of the “Philippe A. Embiricos (1968) Fellowship in Ocean Engineering” at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”), with a total $500,000 gift.
“The Philippe A. Embiricos (1968) Fellowship in Ocean Engineering will stand an important marker of Mr. Embiricos’ legacy and be a valuable bridge between people at MIT and in Greece as we work together to develop the next generation of ocean engineering leaders in pursuit of a sustainable maritime future,” says Themis Sapsis, professor of mechanical engineering, the William I. Koch Professor, and Director of the Center for Ocean Engineering at MIT.
Honoring the remarkable legacy of Mr. Philippe Alexander Embiricos, a pioneer in improving the environmental footprint of global shipping, his daughter, Nitzia Logothetis, Founder and Clinical Director of the Seleni Institute, alongside her husband George Logothetis, Executive Chairman at Libra Group and Chairman of the Libra Philanthropies’ Board, have initiated this fellowship through Libra Philanthropies’ Rising Global Leaders program. Housed in MIT's Center for Ocean Engineering, the fellowship aims to inspire and empower talent from Greece to become trailblazers in maritime innovation.
Expressing her heartfelt sentiments, Nitzia Logothetis stated: “I loved my father dearly, and dearly love that his legacy will endure through this scholarship. He would be so very proud, and that makes me proud".
Throughout his decades-long career, Mr. Embiricos was a prominent and beloved figure in international shipping, renowned for his outspoken and insightful views. A member of several industry committees and boards, he served on the Advisory Board of the Panama Canal Authority and on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), among others. Aside from his vast commercial career, his extensive contributions included authoring seminal books and earning a bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Durham, as well as a Master's degree in Shipping and Ship-building management from MIT.
The “Philippe A. Embiricos (1968) Fellowship in Ocean Engineering” will serve as a beacon of opportunity, nurturing talent, promoting innovation, and cultivating leadership in the pursuit of a more sustainable maritime future. The fellowship, which represents a five-year commitment with the possibility of renewal, falls under Libra Philanthropies’ Rising Global Leaders social impact program, dedicated to nurturing emerging leaders through higher education fellowships, access to transformative experiences, and career development opportunities, across the world.
About Libra Philanthropies
Libra Philanthropies, established in 2023 by the Logothetis family as an independent 501(c)(3) foundation, is dedicated to perpetuating and scaling the legacy of social responsibility initiatives carried out by our sister organization, Libra Group, over the past decade. Libra Philanthropies comprises 10 philanthropic initiatives that include social impact programs, strategic giving, and independent nonprofits that the Libra ecosystem has incubated. Addressing many of the world's most complex and urgent challenges, our programming impacts more than 25 million people across 326 organizations in 183 countries, transforming the trajectory of future generations.
