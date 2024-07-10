Alarum Estimates Record Revenues of $17.2 Million and Record Operating Cashflow of $6.3 Million for the First Half of 2024

Cash and cash equivalents balance reaches all-time high of approximately $21.7 million

NetNut’s revenues estimated to grow more than 95% YoY in the first half of 2024

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, today provided preliminary key financial metrics guidance for the six months ended on June 30, 2024.

Based on a preliminary, unaudited review, Alarum anticipates reporting Strong performance for the first half and second quarter of 2024, highlighting accelerated operating and business growth:

Revenue for the first half of 2024 is estimated at $17.2 million, representing an estimated increase of more than 35% compared to the same period in 2023. Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 is estimated at more than $8.8 million, representing the highest quarterly revenue achievement to date and an estimated increase of 25% compared to the same period in 2023.

In the first half of 2024, the Company is estimated to have generated approximately $6.3 million in cashflow from operating activities, compared to a negative cashflow of approximately $0.1 million for the same period in 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, the Company is estimated to have generated approximately $3.1 million in cashflow from operating activities, including annual commission payments for the sales teams following meeting their targets for 2023 revenues, compared to a negative cashflow of approximately $0.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents balance as of June 30, 2024, amounted to approximately $21.7 million.

NetNut Ltd.’s (“NetNut”) first half revenues are estimated at $16.7 million, a growth of more than 95% in the first half of 2024 compared to the equivalent period in 2023.

NetNut’s revenues for the second quarter of 2024 are estimated at $8.6 million, a growth of approximately 70% compared to the equivalent period in 2023.

“The preliminary results for the first half of 2024 highlight our ability to deliver strong performance and value to our shareholders," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum. "Our revenues and operating cashflow reflect the dedication of our team and the robustness of our business model. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to support the achievement of our future plans. Our strong cash position enables us to invest strategically in our future, to facilitate long-term success for Alarum and its stakeholders."

Alarum expects to release fully reviewed financial statements for the first half of 2024 on or before August 31, 2024.

