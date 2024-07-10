Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,143 in the last 365 days.

GXO Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and made available at that time on www.investors.gxo.com.

Access information:
Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029
International callers: +1 201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13747664
Live webcast: investors.gxo.com

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks, until August 20, 2024, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201‑612‑7415. Use the passcode 13747664.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit  GXO.com  for more information and connect with GXO on  LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram  and  YouTube.

Investor Contact

Chris Jordan
(203) 769-7228
chris.jordan@gxo.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

GXO Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more